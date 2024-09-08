Gaming peripheral company '8BitDo' has launched a new line of NES-inspired keycaps, which can be used on mechanical keyboards. These are apparently the same designs from its retro keyboard, which was released in 2023 (thanks, The Verge).

These keycaps will set you back $49.99 USD (or your regional equivalent) and come with 165 keys and are compatible with MX-style switches. You'll also get a keycap puller. Here are some other details, along with a closer look: