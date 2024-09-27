Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 778k

Developer Fossil Games and publisher Hound Picked Games have announced that the spooky slasher survival game Camp Sunshine will be sneaking onto Switch on 9th October.

This is one for the 1980s slasher movie fans out there. Jez has been dropped off at summer camp, but his campmates quickly turn out to be a little more, uhh, dead than he expected. There's a menacing murderer on the loose (dressed in a mascot costume, no less), and it's up to Jez to make it out alive.

We'll cut straight to the chase, this looks creepy. Camp Sunshine launched on Steam back in 2016, where it went on to pick up a couple of hundred 'Very Positive' reviews. It seems to be short and sweet, but at £5.69 / $6.99 / €6.33, it might be worth checking out for a couple of quick chills.

You can find a rundown of the game's key features and a bunch of screenshots below:

- A deadly game of survival where the killer could strike at any moment.

- Explore the haunting grounds of a fully detailed summer camp.

- Experience a gripping, spine-chilling narrative that keeps you on edge.

- Unique lighting mechanics heighten the tension and atmosphere.

- Discover the dark secrets of Isaac Illerman through hidden diary pages.

- Face the Serial Slasher — survive two hits or it's game over.

- Packed with jump scares, eerie moments, and tributes to classic horror franchises.

- Test your wits with devious puzzles that add to the terror.

This is the second title in Fossil Games' 'Sunshine Universe Trilogy' to land on Switch after last year's Sunshine Manor brought similarly spooky vibes. With Halloween right around the corner, we'd wager a couple more eShop jump scares are in the pipeline too.