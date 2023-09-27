Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

Initially announced back in 2021, developer Fossil Games and publisher Hound Picked Games have today revealed that the spooky 8-bit RPG Sunshine Manor will be creeping onto Switch on 6th October.

This one is said to be inspired by '80s horror movies and promises "thrills, chills & blood spills" — is there really anything else that you can ask for to kick off spooky season? You will play as Ada McReady, who agrees to spend the night in a famed haunted house (bad idea, by the way) with the ultimate goal of uncovering the mansion's mysteries and banishing the ghosts therein. Ah yes, there's also someone called 'The Shadow Man' who will be watching your every move — which isn't anything to worry about at all, right..?

You can find a little more information about some of the game's features and get a look at a handful of screenshots below.

- An original 1hr 22m atmospheric soundtrack written exclusively for the game

- Sinister outrageously weird story that builds to the events of the infamous Camp Sunshine massacre!

- Beautiful hand-drawn 8-bit-esque pixel art in the retro mould

- Inspired by classic horror movies of the 1980s and beyond

- 6 to 8 hours of gameplay

- Deviously devised linear story to constantly uncover secrets and build understanding of the Sunshine Universe and Sunshine Manor

- French, German, Spanish, Russian & Japanese language localization

There are only 10 days to go before this one haunts its way onto the eShop on 6th October and we're imagining that a few more spooky titles will be heading our way around the same time.

Does this one take your fancy? Let us know in the comments.