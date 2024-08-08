Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

Rainbow Arts' Rendering Ranger: R² is one of the rarest Super Famicom games in existence, but thanks to a partnership between Ziggurat Interactive and Limited Run Games, it's now heading to the Switch and will launch this Winter.

Although initially announced back in 2022, Ziggurat and Limited Run have been fairly quiet on the release since then, but fans can finally get their hands on either a digital version or physical edition later this year, bringing a swift end to the title's long-running scarcity. Originally released in Japan in 1995, only 10,000 copies were made and it quickly became one of the most sought-after console games of all time.

Officially dubbed Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind], the new release will come with a number of quality-of-life updates, including the ability to rewind, save states, and a nifty CRT filter to emulate the look of the original Super Famicom release.

Let's check out the official description: