Rainbow Arts' Rendering Ranger: R² is one of the rarest Super Famicom games in existence, but thanks to a partnership between Ziggurat Interactive and Limited Run Games, it's now heading to the Switch and will launch this Winter.
Although initially announced back in 2022, Ziggurat and Limited Run have been fairly quiet on the release since then, but fans can finally get their hands on either a digital version or physical edition later this year, bringing a swift end to the title's long-running scarcity. Originally released in Japan in 1995, only 10,000 copies were made and it quickly became one of the most sought-after console games of all time.
Officially dubbed Rendering Ranger: R² [Rewind], the new release will come with a number of quality-of-life updates, including the ability to rewind, save states, and a nifty CRT filter to emulate the look of the original Super Famicom release.
Let's check out the official description:
The original Rendering Ranger: R² is celebrated for its technical accomplishments and distinctive visual aesthetic. The game pushed the boundaries of the Super Famicom's capabilities, utilizing pre-rendered graphics that were pioneering for its time. Its demanding gameplay and visually intricate design have endeared it to collectors and retro gaming enthusiasts, and the limited initial release elevated its status as a coveted classic, often called “the most expensive SNES game.”