Well, we weren't expecting this. After crunching some of the numbers from Nintendo's latest financial report, it turns out that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild - which was a launch game in 2017, mind - actually sold better than its direct sequel, Tears of the Kingdom, during Q1 of FY2025 (cheers, Mr. Jon Cartwright).
Now, for a sequel to sell fewer copies than its predecessor over its lifetime isn't paritcularly surprising (in fact, it's usually the norm), but for the first game to sell more over a period of three months in 2024? That's wild.
Let's check out the numbers:
|Game
|Q4 FY24 (millions)
|Q1 25 (millions)
|Difference (milions)
|Zelda: Breath of the Wild
|31.85
|32.05
|0.20
|Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|20.61
|20.80
|0.19
Okay, so the difference is incredibly minimal, but we're still talking, what, around 10,000 copies or so. As for the reasoning, well... we're not sure. It's entirely possible that folks picking up a Switch console for the first time would want to start with the first game before moving onto Tears of the Kingdom, but other than that, we don't have a definitive answer. Select discounts, maybe?
It's a weird little nugget of information from the financial report, but one worth highlighting regardless. As previously noted, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet is currently selling at a faster rate than Pokémon Sword and Shield at the moment, but this is to be expected.