Getting the Master Sword in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is a highlight. No matter how you come across it — whether by following the Geoglyph sidequest or simply stumbling upon it by chance — it's a magical moment, and gives you one of the best swords in the game. But what if we told you there was a way to make it even better...?

Fans have managed to find a way to make the Master Sword "unbreakable" via an extremely long and convoluted process of glitches, and YouTuber El Duende 05 has documented the steps in an hour-long video. Yes, an hour (thanks, ReadWrite!).

El Duende 05 says that many, many people helped out in discovering this glitch, which will get you the "Prologue Master Sword" or "MsgNotFound", which is a version of the Master Sword that will never run out of energy.

The chain of glitches involves steps such as dropping your Travel Medallion at specific coordinates, sending a weapon and shield back to the prologue, clipping out of bounds multiple times, creating a new save file, and making sure autosave doesn't mess anything up. Those are just a handful of little steps you'll need to take to get MsgNotFound. Geez...

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 774k

This has actually taken over a year to rediscover — and we say rediscover because the sword had already been found shortly after Tears of the Kingdom's launch in May 2023. But the original method of obtaining it was patched out by Nintendo. This new method — which is for version 1.2.1 of the game — means fans have got their extremely powerful sword back. it just takes a long time, and a lot of effort, patience, and bravery.

Alongside the video that documents every single step in detail, El Duende 05 has also written out a guide, which even includes everything you need to have done in-game before attempting the glitch. It's an incredible effort by the community, so hats off to you for the time and patience this has taken.

Have you attempted any Tears of the Kingdom glitches? Will you be trying this out? We recommend grabbing drinks and snacks if you do...