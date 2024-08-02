Although physical pre-orders for Lollipop Chainsaw RePOP have already gone live, we're still actually waiting for the digital pre-purchases to be made available.

Dragami Games CEO Yoshimi Yasuda has taken to social media now to mention how pre-orders for digital version will be "opening soon" on multiple platforms including the Switch. He has also mentioned how there were "no requests for changes to the game content" during this process, which was "very important" to the team.

"We have almost obtained the approval from all of the platforms on which LOLLIPOP CHAINSAW RePOP is scheduled for release. This is very important for us, the original staff, but there were no requests for changes to the game content. Pre-orders for the digital versions of PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Switch will be opening soon."



In the original announcement, it was mentioned by developer Dragami Games how this new release of Lollipop Chainsaw would be the "definitive version" of the game and would leave the story "unchanged" - instead focusing on quality-of-life improvements as well as additional gameplay content.

If you're curious about physical pre-orders, they're now live on select sites: