The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in North America.

Switch eShop - Highlights

STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter (Aspyr, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Experience the legendary Bounty Hunter fantasy set before the events of STAR WARS: Episode II – Attack of the Clones. In this classic third-person action-adventure game, you’ll become Jango Fett, Prime Clone of the Grand Army of the Republic, hired to capture a deranged Dark Jedi. Face off against foes and maneuver through acrobatic battles in this adaptation fully optimized for the Nintendo Switch system. Fight your way through the galaxy’s underbelly equipped with Dual Blasters, your Flamethrower, Whipcord and pure Mandalorian rage - Read our STAR WARS: Bounty Hunter review

World of Goo 2 (Tomorrow Corporation, 2nd Aug, TBA) - This sequel to World of Goo includes even more goo! Put your imagination to the test and use living liquid creatures to build bridges, grow towers, terraform terrain and fuel flying machines. Discover new types of Goo Balls with distinct abilities – including Explosive, Growing and Shrinking Goo – across more than 64 levels set in a dangerous, physics-based world.

Switch eShop - New Releases

100 Doors – Escape from Work (Peaksel, 25th Jul, $9.99) - This escape logic puzzle game takes you to the most beautiful company in the world. Just when you’re busy looking around, you find out that you can’t leave. Beautiful offices don’t look so beautiful when you’re locked inside! Solve the puzzles, find the keys to all of the doors & escape from work!

Aero The Acro-Bat (Ratalaika Games, 2nd Aug, $5.99) - Originally released in 1993, Aero the Acro-Bat is back to save the world of circus once again! The powerful and eccentric industrialist Edgar Ektor has sworn to destroy the world of amusement as revenge for being banished from the circus when he was a kid after one of his pranks went too far and almost killed a circus animal.

Agent Walker: Secret Journey (Artifex Mundi, $14.99) - The year is 1942, and the Europe is in flames. In the midst of the grim war, an mystical artifact known as the Spear of Destiny has been discovered, and it's believed to have the power to change the destiny of the war.

Animal Hunting 3D (DEMENCI, 29th Jul, $7.99) - Dive into the immersive wilderness of Animal Hunting 3D, where every step is a thrilling adventure and every shot counts. In this gripping 3D simulation game, players embark on a journey as skilled hunters, traversing diverse landscapes teeming with life. From the majestic bears of the forest to the elusive rabbits darting through the underbrush, the hunt for prey is as exhilarating as it is challenging.

Arcade Archives VS. THE ADVENTURE OF VALKYRIE : The Legend of the Key of Time (HAMSTER, 2nd Aug, $7.99) - "VS. THE ADVENTURE OF VALKYRIE : The Legend of the Key of Time" is a RPG game released by NAMCO (Bandai Namco Entertainment) in 1986. Use "THE KEY OF TIME" to defeat ZOUNA, the ruler of MARVEL LAND, and restore peace. VALKYRIE can gain experience by defeating enemies and level up at the inn. Collect items at various locations and defeat ZOUNA who waits for you at the castle.

Babba Yagga: Woodboy (Marginalact, 26th Jul, $15.99) - BABA YAGA is a horror game, where you play as a wooden boy who needs to bring sleeping herbs for his mum, but on the way, he meets the BABA YAGA! After that everything becomes more brutal and scary. This game is based on many fairytales about Baba Yaga in some of them she is the helper and in others is a scary monster, who consumes children.

Bare Butt Boxing (Tuatara, 1st Aug, $14.99) - Take control of mischievous aliens mesmerized by the sport of boxing as they battle it out all over our beloved planet Earth, unaware of the laws and traditions of human society.

Basketball Anime Girls (MagicProStudio, 27th jul, $7.99) - Step into the world of "Basketball Anime Girls" a captivating 3D basketball simulator that combines the excitement of real-life basketball with the vibrant charm of anime style. Choose your favorite anime girl skin and hit the courts for an immersive and thrilling experience.

Block Tower TD (Samustai, 26th Jul, $5.49) - The world consists of blocks that you can place anywhere. Thanks to this, you will be able to think over a defense plan. Tower locations are the most important aspect in tower defense games. This aspect becomes even more valuable in Block Tower: you can build towers on high ground, leave free blocks for resource extraction or later strong towers.

Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box (2K, 26th Jul, $149.99) - Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box is the best way to experience the Borderlands universe on Nintendo Switch™. If you already digitally own any Borderlands game within the Borderlands Collection: Pandora's Box on Nintendo Switch and want to complete your collection, the Nintendo eShop entitles you to a special price on this bundle***!

Bot Shot (Entity3, 3rd Aug, $0.99) - Dodge your way to victory or just blast everything! Take control of a bot and blast your way through each level smashing objects around! Fun and simple with hours of gameplay!

Cattie (eastasiasoft, 7th Aug, $4.99) - Get ready for platforming action of the retro kind as you take the role of a nimble kitten named Cattie! Run, jump, hop from wall to wall, crouch, pounce and swipe at enemies as you make your way through side-scrolling pixel art pixel art stages with feline precision.

Chef Chen (buho game, 1st Aug, $23.99) - Chef Chen's restaurant is in financial trouble, and he discovers that entering a high-stakes cooking competition could be his chance to win a large cash prize. Chef Chen and his friends decide to give it a shot, and they participate in a magical cooking competition in the world of fantasy.

Cilla (Stamina Zero, 2nd Aug, $6.99) - You will acquaint yourself with Cilla - a mysterious entity thrust into the heart of war. She is the Perfect Soldier. Devoid of pain, fear, and remorse. Her journey intertwines with the harsh present and what seems to be an inevitable future, as endless losses and extraterrestrial threats pursue her at every turn.

Coloring book series Dinosaur Museum (Imagineer, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Dinosaurs come to Nintendo Switch™ in the latest Coloring Book series game! Includes 150 dramatic illustrations of dinosaurs and other prehistoric creatures! Marvel at the wonders of prehistoric life and color dinosaurs with a variety of different tools!

Doodle Hunt: Search Hidden Items (Halva Studio, 25th Jul, $3.99) - Doodle Hunt - a whimsical adventure, a charming seek-and-find game where hand-drawn maps come to life! Explore intricately sketched cityscapes filled with a myriad of items waiting to be discovered. Your task? Spot and colorize the specific objects hidden within these captivating doodles.

EmyLiveShow: Dangers and Mysteries Tale (Big Way, 26th Jul, $11.99) - Have you ever dreamed of finding a good company for tabletop role-playing games? Of creating a party of brave and reckless girls who defeat their rivals with the power of love and lust? Of seducing a dragon instead of fighting?

EvoMon (RedDeer, 2nd Aug, $9.99) - Here they are – EvoMons – extraordinary creatures. Prepare them to become true EvoMon Champions! Take care of their needs, feed and train them while watching how a tiny, vulnerable baby evolves into a fearless warrior.

Farlands Journey (Sometimes You, 1st Aug, $9.99) - Farlands Journey is a colorful classic adventure platformer game where you play as a little witch fighting the evil forces. Embark on an adventure to recover the stolen heart of your Magical Academy.

Find the cat (MASK, 1st Aug, $3.99) - Find one different cat among many cats! By finding a cat that is slightly different from those around it within the time limit, This is a game that can be easily played for brain activity.

Galaxy Mania (RuWaMo, 27th Jul, $4.99) - Galaxy Mania! This captivating puzzle game combines the excitement of merging celestial bodies with the challenge of action puzzle gameplay. As you navigate through the cosmos, your goal is to merge matching planets, stars, and asteroids to create even more magnificent celestial formations. Test your skills and see how far you can go in this addictive space odyssey!

Golf VS Zombies (Untold Tales, 26th Jul, $9.99) - Frenemies. We mean frenemies. There are no friends in the post-apocalyptic, living dead-infested wasteland. So you might want to take your club, hit those courses, collect bottlecaps (what other currency did you expect? rupees?), and drive your golf cart through crowds of zombies for fun and profit.

Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom (eastasiasoft, 1st Aug, $49.99) - Two legendary visual novels come together in Hakuoki: Chronicles of Wind and Blossom, a remastered compilation of Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms and Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds, each among the most beloved entries in the acclaimed Japanese otome series.

How To Draw (Cooking & Publishing, 25th Jul, $2.99) - Have you always wanted to learn how to draw but didn't know where to start? "How to Draw" is the perfect game for you! Designed especially for beginners, this game will take you by the hand on an artistic journey, teaching you how to create beautiful illustrations step by step until you become a real professional.

I Want To Go To Mars (Sometimes You, 7th Aug, $4.99) - Robyn & Teddy want to go to a place that never rains, that's always sunny, that never runs out of sand. They want to go. . . to Mars! Embark on an award-winning imaginative adventure that's perfect for the whole family.

JALECOlle Famicom Ver. Pinball Quest (City Connection, 31st Jul, $7.99) - Enjoy the thrilling and exhilarating pinball controls combined with an RPG storyline in this pinball action game! This title includes both the Japanese and overseas versions in a 2-in-1 package. The main mode is the quest mode 'R. P. G. ' which incorporates novel ideas and systems as a pinball game. Additionally, you can play on three diverse tables: 'POP! POP! ', 'VIVA! GOLF' and 'CIRCUS'.

King ’n Knight (JeremyEntressangle, 2nd Aug, $11.99) - King ’n Knight is an arcade platform game that takes place in a medieval fantasy world. Play solo or co-op in this adventure inspired by the games of the 16-bit era. In King ’n Knight, you will travel alone or with your friends for an adventure in a medival fantasy world filled with demons. You have to fight against the monsters to restore peace in the realm and free your princess from the claws of evil.

Landnama (Pineapple Works, 1st Aug, $13.99) - In the 9th century, Vikings crossed the sea to establish the first settlements in Iceland, documented for the ages in the great book of Landnama. Select a clan and attempt to settle this unwelcoming land, but you’ll need to choose your strategy wisely to survive the ever increasingly harsh toll of winter and complete your saga.

Mars 2120 (QUByte Interactive, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Metroidvania with a mix of melee and ranged combats inspired by classics. Help Anna “Thirteen” Charlotte battle her way through the secrets of Mars! MARS 2120 is a metroidvania with engaging melee combat. - Read our Mars 2120 review

Metroplex Zero Sci-Fi Card Battler (404, 4th Aug, $9.99) - Choose heroes, craft strategies, and dominate the cyberpunk world. Assemble your squad, customize your decks, gain powerful cybernetic augments, and take on evil megacorporations!

Motorcycles: World Championship (Aldora Games,29th Jul, $4.90) - In the vibrant city of Turboville, Speedy, a young motorcycle with a passion for racing, enjoys competing alongside his friends in exciting local competitions.

ONE PIECE ODYSSEY DELUXE EDITION (BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, 26th Jul, $59.99) - ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is an RPG project to commemorate ONE PIECE brand’s 25th Anniversary, which combines classic staples of the JRPG genre with the unique elements of ONE PIECE. This game has been lovingly crafted over many years to ensure that fans can truly touch the world of ONE PIECE… and now, ONE PIECE ODYSSEY is ready to set sail!

Operation: Tango (Clever-Plays, 1st Aug, $19.99) - Operation: Tango is an espionage-themed cooperative adventure challenging you and a friend to complete dangerous missions across the globe in a high-tech near-future world. As an exclusive team of two, you and your partner will become AGENT and HACKER, working in tandem to bring a high-tech global menace to its knees. With only your voice to link you, teamwork is crucial, and communication is key!

PPA Pickleball Tour 2025 (FarSight Studios, 26th Jul, $49.99) - PA Pickleball Tour 2025 is the most advanced pickleball game ever produced! Whether you’re strategizing how to beat your opponent with an Erne or testing your reflexes in a Firefight against Anna Leigh Waters and Ben Johns, this game has everything you love about the fastest growing sport in the USA!

Rejoinder – Procedural Roguelite (404, 2nd Aug, $4.99) - Rejoinder is an endless, repeatable roguelite game with procedural generated levels where you must defeat the army of skeletons, evil warriors, and powerful bosses. Collect coins to upgrade your sword, and buy stronger potions for your character.

SAME BREAK GAME (Success, 31st Jul, $3.99) - This is a puzzle game you keep catching two or more characters next to each other. When the number of characters on the screen runs low, they are replenished from the right side of the screen, and the puzzle can be continued forever. In the Special mode, various elements are added, such as obstructing blocks and helpful items. An Arrange mode changing the character into simple image is also included.

Sherlock Holmes: The Darkest Mysteries Bundle (Frogwares, 25th Jul, $39.99) - Take on Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson's darkest cases, and put both your logic and your sanity to the test as you dig deeper for the mind-shattering truth.

Shopping Mall Girl (QubicGames, 2nd Aug, $7.99) - Showcase your style and become a supermodel in one of the best shopping games! No matter what your fashion style may be, this shopping mall has exactly what you're looking for!

Space Crew & Bomber Crew Bundle (Curve Digital, 25th Jul, $29.99) - This is Space Crew: Legendary Edition. The legendarily challenging single-player strategic survival simulation game! Bomber Crew is a World-war 2 strategic bombing sim, where completing the objective is just as important as keeping your crew alive, as death is permanent!

Spark the Electric Jester 3 (FreakZone Games, 25th Jul, $24.99) - Join Spark on his mission to overthrow his rival once again. Blaze through fast action packed stages and experience a new and improved combat system.

Spot The Difference Anime Edition (Sabec, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Introducing Spot The Difference Anime Edition, brought to you by the original creators of the globally renowned Spot The Difference amusement machine game. Now, with an added twist: a thrilling two-player mode that allows you to compete head-to-head against anyone, anytime.

Super kawaii! Finding mistakes in panda photos (MASK, 1st Aug, $3.99) - While being healed by the pictures of very cute pandas You can easily train your brain with the pictures of cute pandas. There are a lot of pictures of cute pandas!

Synaxarion Christian Stories: Holy Martyr Savvas the Goth (Ignatios Productions, 1st Aug, $0.99) - Born in 334, Savvas the Goth underwent fierce persecution as a Christian. This is his story.

TENSEI (NEURON AGE, 1st Aug, $2.99) - "Tensei" is an ultra-casual endless action game. Leap and fall over and over in the style of a brush flowing across paper, and go on a relaxed journey into the sky. Leave the hectic routine of life behind for a chance to enjoy this deeply immersive experience.

Thank Goodness You’re Here! (Panic, 1st Aug, $19.99) - After arriving early for a big meeting with the mayor of a bizarre Northern English town, a traveling salesman takes the time to explore and meet the locals, who are all very eager to give him a series of increasingly odd jobs...

The House of Da Vinci Complete Bundle (Blue Brain Games, 27th Jul, $19.99) - Become Giacomo and join Leonardo da Vinci, the master of both art and science, as his friend and apprentice. Explore more of the Renaissance world full of puzzles, discover secret messages, and reveal mechanical wonders.

The Lullaby of Life (Midwest, 7th Aug, $14.99) - Born in the origins of the universe, you are a particle with the power to play musical notes in the form of waves. Experience this fascinating music-driven adventure that transforms sound into puzzles using timing, focus, dexterity, and agility.

The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom (OperaHouse, 5th Aug, $39.99) - The sweet and tender love by the prince awaits you― This game is based on the popular girls novel “The Villainess Is Adored by the Prince of the Neighbor Kingdom” Volume 1-3. Enjoy the full voice acting by famous voice actors and high-quality still images!

There’s no Socks (Error300, 26th Jul, $7.55) - Have you ever struggled to find the second sock? That's because there's no socks! There's No Socks is a hidden object game with a selection of 9 locations and random socks to find for each of them.

Tomba! Special Edition (Limited Run Games, 1st Aug, $19.99) - As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you’ll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It’s a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles.

Toy Car Extreme Racing: RC Driver Simulator (Megame, 1st Aug, $4.99) - READY! STEADY! GO! A real racer can handle both a real car and a radio-controlled toy car. Win races, complete the championship and come to the finish line first!

Train Your Brain! Spot the Difference with Animal Kids Photos (MASK, 1st Aug, $3.99) - Indulge in a delightful brain-training experience with our adorable baby animals! This easy-to-play spot-the-difference game is perfect for young children, featuring charming photos of baby animals like raccoons, squirrels, and owls!

Treasure Hunt on a World Trip (TT, 1st Aug, $8.99) - Find 5 items hidden in the pictures of World Heritage sites. This is a game that provides brain training while enjoying the feeling of travelling.

Trinity Fusion (Angry Mob Games, 31st Jul, $19.99) - Explore dark, sci-fi worlds and engage in fast-paced, smooth and precise combat. The various branches of the multiverse are always changing. Fight through a combination of procedurally-generated levels as well as hand-crafted challenges and arenas that will put your skills to the test.

Untitled Goose Game & Thank Goodness You're Here! Bundle (Panic, 1st Aug, $39.89) - Two passingly similar, yet very different games about causing hilarious chaos in small British towns.

Voice Mimicry Show (Takahiro Miyazawa, 25th Jul, $5.20) - Animals, machines, environmental sounds, sounds you hear on TV. It's a party game where you imitate various sounds with your voice using a USB microphone! Who will be the winner this time?

Volgarr the Viking II (Digital Eclipse, 6th Aug, $19.99) - More than a decade after Volgarr the Viking’s bloodbath of a debut from Crazy Viking Studios, which sold more than one million copies across PC and consoles, the barbarian king’s adventure continues in an uncompromising new form.

Werewolf Goldfish (SAT-BOX, 1st Aug, $5.00) - Players are divided into two roles: the goldfish (Werewolf) who wants to swim around unseen, and the scoopers (Villagers) who want to scoop up the Werewolf.

Yatsumeguri (PULSMO, 1st Aug, $2.90) - You are trapped in a shrine. To escape, please follow the rules and perform the worship rituals. When the anomaly appears, ring the bell and return to the starting point. When the anomaly does not appear, do not ring the bell but return nonetheless. Light eight candles.

Zumba Marble Blast (EpiXR, 1st Aug, $4.99) - Zumba Marble Blast is the ultimate marble shooter game that combines puzzle-solving skills with fast-paced action. Each level presents a unique puzzle layout filled with colorful marbles that you must skillfully shoot to match and clear.

So that's your lot for this week's North American Nintendo Download. Go on, be a sport and drop a vote in the poll above, and comment below with your hot picks!