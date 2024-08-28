Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 775k

September is already stacked, and The MIX Games and WALLRIDE have added another title to the pile, but it's a pretty darn unique one.

Rugrats: Adventures in Gameland launches on the Switch eShop on 10th September 2024 after multiple delays and a few quiet periods. Originally announced before PAX West 2023, the game is based on the hugely-popular cartoon from the '90s which follows the lives of a group of toddler friends. Tommy, Chickie, Phil, and Lil are all playable, and you can swap between all four of them with cameos from other characters and toys

Retro platforming classics, including a few Rugrats games from the past heavily inspired Adventures in Gameland. So much so, that while the game primarily uses an HD art style, you can swap to 8-bit visuals so it feels like you're playing a NES or Game Boy game.

The six stages are all designed to feel like those classic NES-era levels, too, and every single one is also from the show, such as the Ice Cream Factory or the Jungle. If you've never seen Rugrats, well... don't think about the Jungle too hard. Kids have wild imaginations.

We spoke to the game's lead developer Tomas Guinan back at PAX West last year, digging into the specifics of those retro inspirations. And we're excited to see just how the finished product turns out.

Will you be climbing out of the playpen to play Adventures in Gameland?