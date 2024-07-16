Rockstar Games might be bringing its GTA+ subscription service to Nintendo Switch. At least, that's what we thought momentarily. For a brief period, the GTA developer had Nintendo's hybrid console mentioned on its subscription site, but this nod has since been removed (thanks, VGC).

The GTA+ service offers access to "a rotating assortment of classic Rockstar Games titles" and exclusive GTA Online items, vehicles and cosmetics for those who play the £6.99 / €7.99 / $7.99 monthly subscription. At the time of writing, this is only available on PS5 and Xbox Series, but, as noted by Twitter user @TezFunz2, the Switch was briefly mentioned in the list of 'Games Included With GTA+', leading to speculation about whether the subscription would expand to more consoles in the near future.





Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription. Rockstar Games has updated the platform list for "Games Included with GTA+" to include Nintendo Switch, but it is not currently used on the site.Rockstar may soon update these games on the Switch to be playable for free with a GTA+ subscription. pic.twitter.com/28Enxb5EtR July 15, 2024

As flagged in the above tweet, the Switch inclusion has since been removed, with the games resorting to PS5 and Xbox Series platforms only.

Red Dead Redemption, L.A. Noire and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition are all included in the GTA+ subscription (all of which are currently available on Switch) alongside Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories and Chinatown Wars.

The Switch's momentary inclusion might suggest that the three games currently on the console could become playable 'for free' if the paid subscription was to extend to Nintendo platforms. Obviously, none of the GTA Online benefits would carry over on account of GTA V not being on Switch.

Of course, it all could just be a mistake. The three games included in the above tweet are all available on Switch and nothing specifically states an expansion of the service. Better keep the 'GTA+ on Switch' theory seasoned with a good few pinches of salt until we hear anything official.