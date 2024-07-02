Remember right before the release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom when rumours began to circulate that Princess Zelda might be a playable character? That wish was never granted (sorry, spoilers), but the Hylian monarch is getting her time in the spotlight this September when The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom grants her the starring role.

We are, of course, pumped to finally get the chance to play solely as Zelda in a mainline game, but being a 2D, top-down adventure, there is still a little bit of us that wonders what a game starring the Princess might look like in Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom's art style.

As with most conceptual exercises like this, it didn't take long for an artist on Twitter to give us an answer. And yes, it would look awesome.

It was @TobyFoxArt who took on the challenge this time, attempting to recreate the Zora moment from the Echoes of Wisdom trailer with the series' modern 3D visuals. And he did just that, changing the perspective and redesigning the character models to match the TOTK aesthetic. There's even an added HUD display to really hammer home the immersion! You can find the finished product in the tweet below.

In a video showing his process, Fox estimated that the project took almost 24 hours to complete and we can see why with all of those details crammed in there! We are particular fans of the tiny Smash Bros. reference on the left, with the Princess' Special Moves (Din’s Fire, Farore’s Wind and Nayru’s Love) subbed in for BOTW's Divine Beast icons.

It'll likely be a long time before we get a 3D open-world game with Zelda in the driver's seat, but hey, at least we know that it would look cool.