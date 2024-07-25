The latest Nintendo Download update for North America has arrived, and it's bringing new games galore to the eShop in your region. As always, be sure to drop a vote in our poll and comment down below with your potential picks for the week. Enjoy!

Switch eShop - Highlights

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure (Furniture & Mattress, 25th Jul, $19.99) - Follow Jemma, a small-town misfit on a journey of self-discovery, in this puzzle-packed adventure game. When Jemma moves, the world around her moves too – creating both a playful sense of chaos and a regular stream of small, thoughtful puzzles for you to solve. Customize your experience with various assist options and get absorbed in the story through an expressive art style with comic-panel story scenes. - Read our Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure review

The Star Named EOS (PLAYISM, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - Immerse yourself in a first-person storytelling puzzle adventure game that explores photography and the ways we can capture the fleeting moments that shape our lives. Delve into a beautiful hand-drawn world as you play as Dei, a young photographer tracing the footsteps of his mother. Find and collect items filled with memories, and help Dei find the truth behind his mother’s absence. - Read our The Star Named EOS review

Switch eShop - New Releases

4 The Elements (Mito Games, 18th Jul, $8.99) - Switch in real time between the four elements of nature to overcome challenges, acquire new abilities and defeat powerful bosses in beautifully crafted thematic stages in this metroidvanian adventure.

Abathor (JanduSoft, 25th Jul, $14.99) - The Atlantean civilization has angered the gods. They have sent hordes of monsters to punish Atlantis by destroying the continent. Players must cooperate and compete to save Atlantis, going through a series of challenges of increasing difficulty.

Aooni (GameStudio, 26th Jul, $9.99) - [This is the origin of "Blue Tragedy"] The legendary horror game "Ao Oni" is now available on Nintendo Switch™!

Arcade Archives FOOTBALL CHAMP (HAMSTER, 18th Jul, $7.99) - FOOTBALL CHAMP is a sports game released by TAITO in 1990. Players select their team and star player from one of eight countries in a bid for victory through a series of seven matches. In addition to playing against the CPU, players can also enjoy playing against each other.

Astoria: Fate’s Kiss (Voltage, 25th Jul, $29.99) - It's a dangerous thing, gods and monsters living among mortals. Good thing your agency exists to keep them in line. With big dreams and an even bigger heart, you aspire to climb the agency's ladder... That is, until one day five mythical beings ask for your help

Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus (Humble Games, 17th Jul, $19.99) - Flow with acrobatic grace and agility through a mysterious world of myth and legend in Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus, a colorful hand-drawn adventure inspired by Japanese folklore. - Read our Bō: Path of the Teal Lotus review

City Takeover (QubicGames, 26th Jul, $4.99) - Connect your buildings to make them grow and produce more units. Use your army to beat your rivals and conquer the city! Strategize and use your head. The enemy won't miss a chance to attack and capture your buildings. Expand your army and protect your kingdom before it's too late!

Cobra Kai Collection (Game Mill, 18th Jul, $59.99) - The Cobra Kai Collection features both Cobra Kai: The Karate Kid Saga Continues and Cobra Kai 2: Dojos Rising. COBRA KAI: THE KARATE KID SAGA CONTINUES Choose a side, master your moves and embrace your destiny in an epic beat 'em up adventure inspired by the hit show.

COSMIC FANTASY (Edia, 18th Jul, $26.50) - The "Cosmic Fantasy" series, which was one of the first CD-ROM games to use animation to depict crucial scenes, shocking fans, is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch™ after more than 30 years. Now more than ever, it’s a visual RPG that evokes a sense of nostalgia and something new.

COSMIC FANTASY2 (Edia, 18th Jul, $26.50) - The "Cosmic Fantasy" series, which shocked fans by being one of the first CD-ROM games to use animation to depict crucial scenes, is making a comeback on Nintendo Switch™ after more than 30 years!

Courageous Reasoning Nori 7 New World (HERO GAME, 18th Jul, $1.00) - Courage and the others decided to make a game of seaweed. However, it was going to be a big deal in the city crossing!

Cricket Captain 2024 (Childish Things, 28th Jul, $24.99) - Build your own dream team in Cricket Captain 2024. The 20 Over World Cup takes centre stage at the start of the 2024 season and, with our Score Predictor making its debut, you can manage run chases and set targets with a clear indication of expectations for the match conditions.

Cyber Racers: Retro Neon Punk Drift (GOGAME CONSOLE PUBLISHER, 26th Jul, $9.99) - Step into the electrifying world of Cyber Racers: Neon Drift, a racing game that blends the thrill of high-speed competition with the dazzling aesthetics of neon lights and retro-futuristic landscapes.

Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow (Ravenage Games, 25th Jul, $19.99) - Daydream: Forgotten Sorrow is an atmospheric adventure game starring Griffin, a little boy who struggles to face his fears. Thankfully, his teddy bear companion Birly is always by his side. The duo's journey will not be easy.

Death Noodle Delivery (Troglobytes Games, 31st Jul, $4.99) - Welcome to Death Noodle Delivery. Deliver the noodles, don’t waste a single portion and most importantly… try not to die. Ride your hoverboard and deliver your boss’ noodles, but be careful: there are plenty of dangers lurking in this cyberpunk city on the brink of collapse, from AI drones to bad drivers, I’d keep your eyes on the road.

Epyx Rogue (Pixel Games UK, 18th Jul, $7.99) - Now you too can experience the thrill of dungeon crawling for the fabled Amulet of Yendor in this pioneering game. Delve deep into this recreation of the original graphical port of Rogue by strategy game giants Epyx, that replaced the earlier text-based interface with pixel-art for the first time.

Escape Fear 2: Hide And Seek Horror (Megame, 25th Jul, $4.99) - An abandoned house, a locked room, somewhere in the distance you hear the steps of your kidnapper. . . How to escape? You'll have to secretly explore the house, find hidden objects and use them to escape from the maniac! Be extremely careful and act quietly so as not to attract the attention of a maniac.

Exhausted Man (Candleman Games, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Play as a person who is exhausted but refuses to sleep. Make it through a night that is crucial to him/her. - Do everything while lying down. - Whimsical daily events. - Build your own environment.

Exophobia (PM Studios, 23rd Jul, $14.99) - You find yourself alone in a human spaceship taken over by hostile alien soldiers. Explore and fight your way to find the last human survivors, while you uncover piece by piece the backstory of the spaceship crew, leading to this high-stakes moment at the red planet.

Faster Than Bolt (SuperPowerUpGames, 26th Jul, $6.99) - Your aim in Faster Than Bolt will be to become the fastest athlete on the planet. You will have to train hard to make it. You will travel the world taking part in 100-meter-dash events at olympic cities such as Barcelona, Los Angeles, Athens, Berlin or Tokyo, among others, that will be more and more demanding as you reach Paris.

Fishing Break (Ultimate Games, 25th Jul, $7.99) - Time for a Fishing Break! Get on your boat and go on a fishing trip all around the world. Catch big rare fish, upgrade your gear, and build your collection!

Fit My Dog (RedDeer, 26th Jul, $6.99) - Welcome to the matching puzzle jungle of Fit My Cat's wild and wacky canine edition! Picture this: your doggy pals plan to spend the most lazy day and stay at a cozy home with comfy rooms, just for them. But there's a snag – they're all vying for space on a colossal dog bed and need your finesse to make it work.

Gallery of Things: Reveries (Ocean Media, 18th Jul, $9.99) - Dive into a Dadaist journey, unravelling nature and technology mysteries in 36 captivating levels. "Gallery of Things: Reveries" is a unique hidden object game deeply influenced by the whimsical and thought-provoking Dadaism art movement.

Gravity Circuit Deluxe Edition (Plug In Digital, 15th Jul, $24.99) - Celebrate the anniversary of Gravity Circuit with this deluxe bundle. Whether you’re reliving the adventure or discovering it for the first time, this bundle provides the full Gravity Circuit experience.

Harvest Days (Toplitz Productions, 25th Jul, $19.99) - Put an end to the hustle and bustle of the big city! Get ready for a new challenge in the countryside of Harvest Days! Take care of your own farm or enjoy tons of activities in the open world.

HELLPIT 3D PLATFORMER (404, 26th Jul, $4.99) - 3rd person platformer where you jump and evade around many obstacles and traps laying in the castle. Doomed to dungeon laden with traps, you are doomed to rot and die. It's up to you to be the first to escape the HELLPIT.

Hidden Cats in Rome (Silesia Games, 25th Jul, $3.99) - Is it just me, or are those. . . pawprints all over the streets of Rome? And where there’s pawprints, there’s cats! Let's search for them! Hidden Cats in Rome is a short and pleasant hidden objects game for everyone – look around a big, lovely illustration, relax, and spot all the furry friends hiding in every nook and cranny.

Hollow Cocoon (Regista, 25th Jul, $12.99) - This is a first-person horror adventure game set in 1980s Japan. The player takes on the role of Minato Jimba, a university student who visits his mother's hometown for the first time in over a decade upon receiving news of his grandmother's death. While hiding from the monsters that attack him, the player explores various locations, solves mysteries, and collects materials to uncover the hidden and terrifying truths.

Inflatables (Entity3, 27th Jul, $0.99) - Bounce your way to the finish line and beat the competition! Enjoy giant inflatables across the water and fun power ups! Use the special weapons to outwit your opponents, or just take short cuts! It's time to get bouncing!

Jewel Fight: Heroes of Legend (IntuitiveComputers, 26th Jul, $8.99) - Step into the enchanting world of Wildmoon, where adventure awaits at every turn. Choose your destiny as a powerful Warrior, cunning Rogue, or mystical Mage. Traverse untamed lands, confront formidable creatures, and protect your town while unraveling hidden mysteries.

Life Sim Bundle (Nacon, 18th Jul, $79.99) - Get the best simulations in the Life range: - Chef Life: A Restaurant Simulator – Create and manage your dream restaurant! Menus, purchasing, décor, staff, equipment, customers… not to mention the actual cooking!

Little Army (404, 28th Jul, $4.99) -Little Army is an auto battle game in which powerful insect rulers clash for power. Each faction has its own specific abilities and effects in battle, and the Tyrants provide different aids to their armies. Expand your ranks and crush your enemies.

Midnight Collection (Ratalaika Games, 30th Jul, $7.99) - Midnight Deluxe: In this golf-like game with a perpetual darkness setting, your task is to guide a little square-shaped fairy, named Midnight. Use your controller or touch-screen controls, to launch Midnight into the night sky, but watch out!

Mists of Noyah (QUByte Interactive, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Mists of Noyah is a survival game with many RPG elements. Fight factions that evolve over the days and bizarre monsters that will terrify you at night! Strengthen your base by rescuing survivors from around the world.

Monument: Invasion (D-, 24th Jul, $9.99) - Hardcore classic gameplay. Huge hordes of monsters. Send evil chickens, aliens and other evil spirits to the grave, like the good old days. Play with your best friends: shotgun, machine gun, plasma gun and a homemade rifle.

My Little Universe + God of Light Remastered Bundle (Saygames, 18th Jul, $16.99) - Dive into two unique universes and experience the joy of creation and the magic of light. This exclusive collection brings together the creative wonders of "My Little Universe" and the brilliant puzzles of "God of Light Remastered.

NINJA SLAYER NEO-SAITAMA IN FLAMES (KADOKAWA, 23rd Jul, $19.99) - The Ninja Slayer story is set in Neo-Saitama, a futuristic fictional city. Race across skyscrapers, streets and more across eight unique stages on your quest to reach Tokorozawa Pillar, the ninjas’ final base, all against the backdrop of the night in a bright, bustling metropolis. Based on a hit series that sold more than 4. 44 million copies!

nPool (RedDeer.Games, 19th Jul, $10.99) - Whether a champion or an amateur, all pool fans will find what they’re looking for in nPool. Whether it's 8ball, 9ball, or customizable tables – a champion will have what a champion needs.

Pair Horror (SAT-BOX, 25th Jul, $12.99) - The mysterious mansion you've visited is full of perplexing traps and strange monsters! Share Joy-Con™ and play co-op together! Work together to complete a total of 20 unique co-op games! Team up with players from around the world and play together!

Pirate Year Thousand: The Kraken Piece (Aldora Games, 15th Jul, $4.90) - Immerse yourself in turbulent and mysterious waters, where courage, betrayal and ancient secrets collide in a thrilling journey in search of justice and treasure.

Puppy Cars: Games for Kids Edition, Animal Adventure (MagisterApp, 25th Jul, $15.99) - Puppy Cars is the perfect video game for children where creativity and fun come together to create a unique and engaging experience! With Puppy Cars, young players can build extraordinary vehicles, explore Puppy Town, and embark on unforgettable adventures in a world full of surprises!

Ringlorn Saga (Upscale Studio, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Prince Gerhard the Brave embarks on a journey to the neighboring land to investigate the appearance of a magic barrier that surrounds it and his father's disappearance.

SANBANSEN PLUS (KOSEI YASUDA, 25th Jul, $4.00) - Attention This train contains mild horror elements. Please offer your seat to all passengers, including the elderly, those with a fear of horror, pregnant women, and those with young children. Next stop: Sanbansen. Transfer here for strange events, escape elements, puzzles, and mild horror.

Seven Nights Ghost (Tozuku, 25th Jul, $11.99) - You will be staying in a room inhabited by a ghost, and face a number of small troubles. The ghost will never take your life. However, she will take your donut and hide the dishes in the room. You will have to escape from the looming ghost, sometimes be attacked, and sometimes have a heart-to-heart talk with her to get through the 7 days in peace.

Shikon-X Astro Defense Fortress (WhisperGames, 25th Jul, $9.99) - Shikon-X is an intergalactic point and click adventure without any actual pointing or clicking! Set out on an epic quest to unravel the mysteries behind the war against humanity. Even when pitted against a cosmic threat, there’s always time for a bit of pinball.

SNK VS. CAPCOM SVC CHAOS (SNK, 22nd Jul, $19.99) - SVC CHAOS—a dream match of epic proportions! Worlds collide as 36 iconic characters across various series from SNK (mainly THE KING OF FIGHTERS) and CAPCOM (mainly STREET FIGHTER) do battle in a frantic fight to the finish!

Some Some Convenience Store (CFK, 25th Jul, $24.99) - Due to family circumstances, our main character starts working at a convenience store. Then one day, he starts fiddling with his smartphone out of boredom and happens to download Some Some, a mysterious application that catches his eye. Right when he opens the app, his relationship with three women begins...

Speed Overflow (Happy Player, 25th Jul, $12.99) - Never stop running, never slow down. Your power comes from running. You can release powerful energy to crush your enemies while running. 10 heroes to choose from. Each hero has more than 100 exclusive upgrades and 5 exclusive talents.

Sportitions’24 (FuriouSoftPhoenix, 26th Jul, $7.99) - Sportitions’24 is a game with cool graphics to entertain the whole family and friends, encouraging self-improvement and competitiveness in fun athletic events.

Steel Racer (Ratalaika Games, 26th Jul, $4.99) - Steel Racer is a 2D pixelated old school racing game inspired by arcade classics from the 1980s and 1990s decades. Speed through 50 different circuits in any order across 5 different terrain zones. Win races and money to upgrade and customize your car.

Summer In Trigue (Gamuzumi, 31st Jul, $14.99) - Sybil Harrington is a struggling writer looking to escape her daily life which is falling apart. After her most recent misadventure leaves her on the tropical island of Trigue, Sybil must rely on four very different but equally enthralling women to help her solve the problems that assail her.

TACTICAL BANDITS (Make Good, 25th Jul, $11.99) - SCAVENGE. SHOOT. SURVIVE. TACTICAL BANDITS is a hardcore arcade action game set in a post-apocalyptic world where you must navigate the ruins of civilization as a fearless bandit seeking survival and glory. Embark on a thrilling adventure to the Last Settlement, looting weapons and fuel canisters while evading deadly threats.

The Garden Path (Mooncat Games, 30th Jul, $19.99) - The Garden Path explores the quiet moments of a life well lived, where your garden will grow to reflect both the passing of time and your own desires. Time here runs in concert with the real world, and the passing of seasons heralds new encounters and a new story to weave.

The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3 (HUNTERS, 24th Jul, $3.35) - The Legend of the Dragonflame High School 3 is a Beat 'em up RPG. There is a wide variety of techniques such as punching, kicking, throwing, and mounting. You can improve your status and learn new techniques by eating at the store. Work together with your friends to defeat the motorcycle gang team, the Dark Dragons.

Thief Simulator: Heist Master (Burlea Studio, 27th Jul, $7.99) - Step into the shadowy world of high-stakes theft with "Thief Simulator: Heist Master," a cutting-edge 3D simulator that puts you in the shoes of a master thief.

TOKYO CHRONOS & ALTDEUS: Beyond Chronos TWIN PACK (IzanagiGames, 31st Jul, $49.99) - The award-winning game from Famitsu Dengeki Game Awards 2020 finally arrives on Nintendo Switch™! Unite Two Epic Adventures in One Twin Pack!

Tokyo Xanadu eX+ (Aksys Games, 25th Jul, $49.99) - 10 years ago, a colossal earthquake devastated Tokyo and changed the lives of its inhabitants forever. The city has since been rebuilt and life has slowly returned to a semblance of normalcy

Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Dogs (Aldora Games, 17th Jul, $4.90) - Dive into Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Dogs with 60 playable images and three game modes. Customize your puzzle piece count and enjoy unlocked levels from the start.

Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Robots (Aldora Games, 19th Jul, $4.90) - Ultimate Puzzle Adventure: Robots is a captivating puzzle game featuring 60 adorable robot images. With three different game modes, you can choose the number of pieces for each puzzle and enjoy all levels unlocked from the beginning, allowing you to play at your own pace.

Uncover the Triad of Terror (MASK, 25th Jul, $3.99) - This is a brain training game where you spot differences in illustrations depicting horror scenes. Carefully observe the illustration in the “upper” part of the split screen. Find the differences in the “lower” photo compared to the upper illustration. 3. Once you spot the three differences, touch the spots!

Witch Guardians: Quest for the Ancestral Magic (Aldora Games, 16th Jul, $4.90) - In the magical kingdom of Alvera, magic is an eternally flowing life force, protected by witches since time immemorial. When a dark threat arises, a group of young witches known as the Guardians of Alvera must embark on an epic adventure to save their world.

YEAH! YOU WANT “THOSE GAMES,” RIGHT? SO HERE YOU GO! NOW, LET’S SEE YOU CLEAR THEM! 2 (D3PUBLISHER, 17th Jul, $9.99) - "Those Games" are back! Play through familiar minigames to your heart's content! Take on five different minigames with a total of 250 stages!

