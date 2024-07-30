Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 773k

WitchSpring R is making the jump from Steam to consoles, including Switch, later this year. On 29th August, you'll be able to join the witch Pieberry as she journeys across a magical world in this adorable-looking turn-based RPG.

KiwiWalks' remake of WitchSpring, originally a mobile game, came out on Steam in September last year, and the reception from fans has been positively glowing. Sitting at Overwhelmingly Positive with 4,486, fans have praised the combat, the story, the characters, and the variety of gameplay systems on offer. The Switch port was announced during a Japanese Indie World Showcase late in 2023.

That's right, this isn't just a story-based RPG with your traditional turn-based combat. As Pieberry, you get to craft potions, collect items, and train monsters to fight alongside you. But even with a myriad of systems at play, combat is still the highlight.

Pieberry can prepare for combat by training, which will grant her new and upgraded spells and skills. Once in actual combat, you'll need to utilise everything in her kit — as well as any pets she's collected — to achieve victory. You encounter enemies by examining an icon on the field, and every battle will only give experience once. This allows you to study each fight before diving in and unleashing your best.

It's safe to say, there's a lot going on in WitchSpring R, but the game can be as long as you want, too. While we've seen some say they've played through the game in under 30 hours, other playtimes clock-in at over 50. Music to everyone's ears, then.

If that doesn't sound enticing enough, WitchSpring R is also getting a physical launch at various retailers worldwide. You can just snap up the standard edition, or if you're really keen, a Collector's Edition will give you a Pieberry figure, and art book, exclusive concept art, a soundtrack, and a new DLC costume in the Silver Rose Set.

If you just want to grab the game itself, though, pre-orders will also reward you with the Black Pearl Set costume. You can check out all of the pre-order options on the game's official website or head on over to the eShop.

Have you played WitchSpring R on Steam? Will you be grabbing the Switch version? Magic up your thoughts in the comments.