When Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection launched last month many players experienced all sorts of issues with the game's online mode. Aspyr was quick to roll out a major update featuring all sorts of fixes and now it's released a second one.

Update 2 comes with multiple fixes for all platforms as well as some Switch-specific ones addressing load times and some control issues. Here's the full rundown, with Aspyr also noting how it's already beginning work on a third major update for the game:

"Update II is available now for STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection on all platforms! Our work on Update III is beginning, and we’ll provide more information when ready. Please continue to report bugs, errors, or unexpected behaviors to our support team via our Ticket Form."

Star Wars: Battlefront Classic Collection - Update II Patch Notes (April 24th, 2024):

All Platforms

[BF1][BF2] Fixed an issue with there being no audio or visual feedback when pressing Refresh in Server list.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the grate textures in the Shield Generator room overlapped the Generator asset on Space Assault maps.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where enemy AI fired less frequently and less accurately.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where Gameplay would fail to start after the countdown finished in a 64-player game.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where the tables and bar tops were extremely bright on the Mos Eisley map.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with Lightsabers being too bright and having their colors washed out when in brighter areas.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with the intensity of the flickering lights on Utapau being too high.

[BF2] Fixed various issues around the camera shaking upon falling off the map or death.

[BF2] Fixed a crash that could occur when transitioning maps.

[BF2] Fixed an issue with Ki Adi Mundi's voice lines not playing properly.

[BF2] Fixed an issue where lightning flash VFX would display through walls on Kamino.

[BF1] Fixed an issue where users could not connect to private servers with the correct passwords.

[BF1] Fixed an occasional crash that could occur on launch.

Fixed an issue where the respawn countdown timer would be stuck at 1.

Fixed an issue where players would be stuck on the "Waiting for players" screen after joining a multiplayer game with active players.

Fixed an issue where players could disconnect from the host when transitioning between maps.

Fixed an issue with the done button not showing up immediately on game end

Fixed an issue where the server list would take a long time to populate.

Improved stability in Public Servers.

Nintendo Switch