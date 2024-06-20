Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
Image: Atlus

Atlus has announced that Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance has surpassed 500,000 sales within three days of its launch on 14th June 2024.

Of course, while the original Shin Megami Tensei V was exclusive to the Switch, Vengeance has been released on Switch, Steam, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S. Still, this is quite the accomplishment for what has consistently been considered a rather niche franchise.

Translated via Google:

"[Shin Megami Tensei V] series has sold over 1.6 million copies worldwide! In addition, [Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance], released on June 14th, has sold over 500,000 copies worldwide in just three days! We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all of you for your patronage and support."

In addition, the Shin Megami Tensei V 'series' has now surpassed a total of 1.6 million sales worldwide. This means that Vengeance has sold almost half the total sales of its predecessor in just a handful of days. Crikey!

It helps, mind you, that the game is an absolute banger, and gained a healthy score of 9/10 from us. We called it "a stellar example of an enhanced re-release done right" and praised the new Canon of Vengeance plotline, the plethora of new demons, and the meaninful quality-of-life updates.

Have you purchased Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance yet? What do you think of it so far? Let us know with a comment.

