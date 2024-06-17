Last week saw the release of the updated Vengeance form of Shin Megami Tensei V, one of the finest RPGs to appear on Switch or anywhere else over the last few years. In our original review we called it "the best entry yet in this dark, engrossing series," awarding it 9/10.

This follow-up, however, takes things up a gear and exemplifies "an enhanced re-release done right" — at least that's what our intrepid reviewer Mitch Vogel thinks:

At the time of writing, the Switch version is sitting with a "Generally Favorable" Metascore of 86 based on nine reviews, but now you've had a chance to play this enhanced version for yourselves, we're keen to hear your thoughts. Does its existence essentially invalidate the previous version? Do you think the new additions amount to a tasty hill of beans? We'd love to hear your thoughts in the poll and comment below.

If you've barely scratched the surface yet — hey, it's a long old game! — remember that a 'vote' in the poll below counts towards the game's user score in our database, but it's not set in stone. If you want to score SMTV:V now and revise that score later, you can. Alternatively, come back when you've wrapped things up and deliver your final verdict — your score will automatically count towards the game's total whenever you add it.

