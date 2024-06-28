Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 770k

Update [Fri 28th Jun, 2024 06:55 BST]: Skunkape Games has shared a new update about the release date of Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered, confirming it will be released for all platforms (including the Nintendo Switch on 14th August 2024.

Alongside this announcement is a new trailer, which you can check out above. Here's a little bit more about what to expect:

"When Max stumbles upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future, the Freelance Police unwittingly arouse the attention of a host of villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. To prevent the Devil's Toybox from falling into the wrong hands, Sam & Max must face their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max’s mind."



Coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation! On August 14, Sam & Max will lose their minds in... THE DEVIL'S PLAYHOUSE! The final chapter of Telltale's Sam & Max trilogy has been lovingly remastered by a small team that worked on the original game.Coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation! pic.twitter.com/kNYU0MS5AI June 27, 2024

Original article [Thu 30th Nov, 2023 00:55 GMT]:

If you've been wondering what the latest is with the famous crime-fighting duo Sam & Max, it appears their next game Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered will no longer be arriving in 2023.

The update from Skunkape Games is this game will be now released on all platforms including the Nintendo Switch in Spring 2024. Here's a refresher on this next episodic chapter:

"Max has always been the more unhinged member of the Freelance Police, but recently his abilities have taken a supernatural turn. It all started when he stumbled upon a mysterious toy that allows him to glimpse the future...

"Now Sam & Max have aroused a host of intergalactic villains hellbent on acquiring the magical Toys of Power. As the bad guys close in and Max's psychic abilities grow beyond his control, the Freelance Police will come up against their most frightening adversary yet: the power of Max's mind."

This remaster will come with updated graphics, lightning, lip-sync, cinematography and music to make it feel like a modern game. There will also be other enhancements like user interface refinements and accessibility settings.