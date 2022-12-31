Subscribe to Nintendo Life on

The famous crime-fighting duo Sam & Max are returning in 2023, with Skunkape Games announcing Sam & Max: The Devil's Playhouse Remastered.

This graphic adventure game by Telltale Games first arrived in 2010. This remaster will follow the Switch release of Sam & Max: Save the World (2020) and Sam & Max: Beyond Time and Space (2021). At the moment, no platforms have been announced, so be on the lookout for an update.

The Devil's Playhouse is a five-part series. Here's a bit more about the original release via the Steam page:

"Wield psychic powers against fearsome foes in epic comedy saga over 5 monthly episodes. An otherworldy power for controlling matter and space calls to the strongest and strangest who might wield it — intergalactic warlords and eldritch gods, under-dwellers and scholars of the arcane.

"Gaming's greatest dog and rabbit sleuths Sam & Max seek the power’s ancient secrets, as manic Max gains shape shifting, teleportation, mind reading and future vision abilities for battling these foes."

If you would like to catch up on the previous Sam & Max games before the next remaster arrives, the existing titles are currently on sale on the Switch eShop - allowing you to get up to 25% the regular price off in select regions.