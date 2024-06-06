Nightdive Studios has been on a phenomenal run recently, launching excellent remasters such as Star Wars: Dark Forces Remaster, PO'ed: Definitive Edition, and System Shock (now that's a Switch 2 game waiting to happen, right?).
The studio will be making an appearance at the upcoming IGN Live event this Friday, and it's posted a cheeky little hint at what its upcoming project might be over on X. Now, unless we're making a drastic error here (in which case, we sincerely apologise), it looks like it's going to be a rerelease of the 2002 cult survival horror game The Thing.
The image shown by Nightdive appears to be a heavily cropped version of the original key art, albeit with altered colours. Thankfully, Horror Games Community has presented a neat little comparison that makes it pretty clear cut to us:
It's definitely that, right? We'd be mightily surprised if it was anything different. Either way, we're excited to find out more this coming Friday. Nightdive Studios is proving itself to be one of the most talented studios out there when it comes to reviving older games, so we've got our eyes peeled.
Originally released on the PS2, Xbox, and Windows, The Thing was an excellent adaptation of the 1982 film of the same name by renowned director John Carpenter. Developed by the now-defunct Computer Artworks, it was a fairly traditional third-person shooter that, in this writer's opinion, paved the way for classics like Dead Space.
It's interesting, we never thought we wanted a remaster of The Thing, but now that we've seen this, we can scarcely think of little else. But what do you fine folks reckon? Let us know with a comment.
[source x.com]
Comments 15
This is one of my fav movies ever and one of my fav Xbox games! I never thought I’d see it re released. Such excellent news. PLEASE be in the switch. 🤞
Excellent news, since the game is trapped on that generation of consoles IIRC.
The problem with these rumours is nobody trusts anybody now, and we're all very tired... 😉
How cool (if true)! I looooove the OG Thing movie and never got a chance to play the game so I’m excited to try it out!
Awesome! I enjoyed this game back in the day.
absolutely superb choice. what a great game.
Interesting, The Thing is one of my favourite movies, but I never actually played this.
It’s not an adaptation of the 1982 film; it’s actually the official sequel to the story, with an American Special Forces unit arriving at the Antarctic base to see what went wrong. However, it seems that man is still the warmest place to hide….
It's a good game! I'd love to see it remastered.
Also why god why is System Shock not on the switch. Dark Forces is a meh in my book and POed is a straight up no thanks, but System Shock man. I could kill for that one.
It was amazing back in the day, if I am not mistaken it had a pretty cool insanity system on your companions wich could lead to them distrusting you and hallucinate.
this is awesome, I never got to play it - but the carpenter movie remains my favourite cosmic horror movie of all time, and IMO the best depiction of an eldritch horror monster on screen bar none. I hope the game is good!
I loved the atmosphere of this game back on PC. I might be interested. But we really need some immersive sim on Switch (System Shock, Thief, Deus Ex etc…).
@AG_Awesome No kidding. The movie is awesome! I wasn't born during the time of it's release, but it's one of the horror movies i always struggled to watch.
Not because it was bad or anything. Quite the opposite. The movie was just very effective with the horror. It always freaked me out watching alone at night.
The Thing is truly a classic.
The movie in 4K HDR10 and DTS:X is simply amazing (plus it's just a great movie in general).
I never played the game, but I heard it had really cool mechanics and was a great "sequel" to the film.
Yooooo, I just watched Jerma's stream of this game a couple days ago! What are the odds?! Game looked like it had plenty of jank, but still looked really fun! Really dig the concept of not being entirely sure you can trust your CPU teammates. Honestly, the more survival-horror games on Switch, the merrier! Would be totally down to give this game a shot.
Tap here to load 15 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...