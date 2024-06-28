The suspect accused of sending threats to Nintendo and attending audiences during the now-cancelled Nintendo Live event in Tokyo earlier this year has now admitted to the charges (thanks, Splatoon Torikara).

What's more, when explaining the motive behind his threats, the 27-year-old individual blamed his actions on... get this... losing at games.

In a statement during court proceedings (translated via Google), the main simply said "I was stressed out from playing games. When I kept losing, I became increasingly frustrated".

Now, we're not sure about you, but when we're not doing well at games, we tend to simply put them down for a while, find something else to do, and come back when we're feeling a bit more level-headed.

In this case, however, the individual sent threats to Nintendo, writing "I’ll make you regret bringing such a s***ty game into this world", before threatening to "kill everyone involved". These threats then extended to Nintendo Live's spectators, in which he warned Nintendo to "be careful about events that have spectators in attendance".

Prosecutors stated that "there is no extenuating room for childish motives" and have recommended the individual be jailed for one year, with damages estimated to be around 700 million yen (approx $44 million). The verdict is now scheduled to be handed down on 24th July 2024.