According to the Japanese daily newspaper Kyoto Shimbun, police have arrested a suspect tied to the threats that led to Nintendo Live 2024 Tokyo's cancellation (via 4Gamer & Nintendo Everything).

The weekend-long event was set to take place this January and would hold Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Splatoon 3 competitions alongside the usual showcase of Nintendo games and presentations.

However, in December 2023 it was announced that the first Nintendo Live of 2024 would not be taking place, with the company citing safety concerns for both its staff and attendees after receiving numerous threats.

The source of these threats appears to have been found, as police have today arrested a man in his early 20s under the accusation of obstructing the company's business. The suspect's motives are still unclear at the time of writing.

While the Nintendo Live Tokyo event remained cancelled, both the Splatoon and Mario Kart championships were rescheduled for this month. The events will now take place on the 13th and 14th of April respectively and will be livestreamed by Nintendo.