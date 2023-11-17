If you've ever fancied wielding a real-life version of the Master Sword from The Legend of Zelda, Tamashii Nations has announced it's currently developing its own stunning replica. There are not many details at the moment, but we do know it will be part of the company's "Proplica" line.

The prototype of this sword has already been shown at 'Tamashii Nation 2023' and as you can see, it's an absolutely stunning recreation of Link's famous sword (thanks, Genki):

"@TamashiiNations "The Legend of Zelda" × "PROPLICA" We are proud to announce that the MASTER SWORD will be coming to the PROPLICA line. The world's first prototype will be on display at TAMASHII NATION 2023"

pic.twitter.com/pnUzbvQECW An official replica Master Sword by PROPLICA was revealed at the Tamashii Nation 2023 Event in Japan #Zelda November 16, 2023

Tamashii Nations is part of Bandai Namco and has previously recreated many other amazing swords including Inosuke's Nichirin blades from the popular anime and manga series Demon Slayer. These replicas also seem to be reasonably priced, which is good news for anyone who might be interested in the Master Sword replica.