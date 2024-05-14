Sea of Stars / Endless Ocean: Luminous
Image: Nintendo Life

Ready for your latest look at the UK boxed charts? Well, they're right here!

The big news this week is the complete absence of Endless Ocean: Luminous. After making a little splash in its debut, Nintendo's underwater adventure is nowhere to be found this time, sinking out of the top 40 completely.

A couple of sales mean that there are a few surprise appearances here and there (Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition still hangs onto a podium spot in second place) and we're pleased to see Sabotage Studios' ace RPG Sea of Stars finally make its physical debut in tenth with a whopping 72% of sales for Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split

3

 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 28%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 14%

1

 2

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition

8

 3

Hogwarts Legacy

 Switch 39%, PS5 25%, PS4 19%, Xbox One 13%

5

 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

7

5

Super Mario Bros. Wonder

9

6

Minecraft

17

7

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition

6

 8

WWE 2K24

-

 9

The Sims 4: For Rent

NEW

 10

Sea of Stars

 Switch 72%, PS5 22%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 3%

14

 11 Grand Theft Auto V

11

 12

Princess Peach: Showtime!

2

 13 Stellar Blade

12

 14

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

15

 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons

13

 16 Nintendo Switch Sports

-

 17

Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered

27

 18

Mario vs. Donkey Kong

19

 19

Marvel's Spider-Man 2

16

 20

Helldivers II

20

 21 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 84%, PS5 7%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 2%

NEW

 22

NHL 24

40

 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

28

 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

35

 25

Atomic Heart

31

 26 Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39%

29

 27

Wreckfest

 PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%

-

 28 Batman Arkham Collection

25

 29 Dark Souls Trilogy

-

 30

Red Dead Redemption 2

-

 31 Madden NFL 24

-

 32 F1 23

22

 33

Elden Ring

18

 34
 Resident Evil 4

32

 35
 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 54%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 21%

-

 36
 Pokémon Violet

33

 37

Super Mario Odyssey

24

 38

Cyberpunk 2077

30

 39
 Mario Party Superstars

36

 40
 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
 Switch 45%, PS5 36%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 8%

[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.