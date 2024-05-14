Ready for your latest look at the UK boxed charts? Well, they're right here!
The big news this week is the complete absence of Endless Ocean: Luminous. After making a little splash in its debut, Nintendo's underwater adventure is nowhere to be found this time, sinking out of the top 40 completely.
A couple of sales mean that there are a few surprise appearances here and there (Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition still hangs onto a podium spot in second place) and we're pleased to see Sabotage Studios' ace RPG Sea of Stars finally make its physical debut in tenth with a whopping 72% of sales for Switch.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
3
|1
|EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 38%, PS4 28%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 14%
|
1
|2
|
Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
8
|3
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 39%, PS5 25%, PS4 19%, Xbox One 13%
|
5
|4
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|
5
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
9
|
6
|
Minecraft
|
17
|
7
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
6
|8
|
WWE 2K24
|
-
|9
|
The Sims 4: For Rent
|
NEW
|10
|
Sea of Stars
|Switch 72%, PS5 22%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 3%
|
14
|11
|Grand Theft Auto V
|
11
|12
|
Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
2
|13
|Stellar Blade
|
12
|14
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
15
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|16
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
-
|17
|
Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered
|
27
|18
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
19
|19
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
16
|20
|
Helldivers II
|
20
|21
|Bluey: The Videogame
|Switch 84%, PS5 7%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 2%
|
NEW
|22
|
NHL 24
|
40
|23
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
|
28
|24
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
35
|25
|
Atomic Heart
|
31
|26
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 61%, Switch 39%
|
29
|27
|
Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0%
|
-
|28
|Batman Arkham Collection
|
25
|29
|Dark Souls Trilogy
|
-
|30
|
Red Dead Redemption 2
|
-
|31
|Madden NFL 24
|
-
|32
|F1 23
|
22
|33
|
Elden Ring
|
18
|34
|Resident Evil 4
|
32
|35
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|PS4 54%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 21%
|
-
|36
|Pokémon Violet
|
33
|37
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
24
|38
|
Cyberpunk 2077
|
30
|39
|Mario Party Superstars
|
36
|40
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 45%, PS5 36%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 8%
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
Comments 5
Yay... Bluey again on position 21. 😄
All of the water jokes, (made a splash, sinking, takes a dive) are great. I’m surprised that it completely fell off the charts this quick!
It's nice to see those numbers from the UK and Japan on a regular basis. Glad to witness the resistance of physical games. 😅
On a side note, it would also be interesting to see numbers from other big markets, maybe not Germany and France, but Europe as a whole, versus America. Maybe something on a quarterly basis for example.
Glad to see Sea of Stars debut well, despite the limited physical release. A good reminder for me to pick up the physical copy soon!
I ended up grabbing the iam8bit exclusive edition of Sea of Stars instead of just buying a local copy so still gotta wait a little longer till whenever that eventually ships. Not really in any hurry but looking forward to finally playing it at some point.
