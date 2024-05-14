Ready for your latest look at the UK boxed charts? Well, they're right here!

The big news this week is the complete absence of Endless Ocean: Luminous. After making a little splash in its debut, Nintendo's underwater adventure is nowhere to be found this time, sinking out of the top 40 completely.

A couple of sales mean that there are a few surprise appearances here and there (Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition still hangs onto a podium spot in second place) and we're pleased to see Sabotage Studios' ace RPG Sea of Stars finally make its physical debut in tenth with a whopping 72% of sales for Switch.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split 3 1 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 38%, PS4 28%, Switch 20%, Xbox Series 14% 1 2 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 8 3 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 39%, PS5 25%, PS4 19%, Xbox One 13% 5 4 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 5 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 9 6 Minecraft 17 7 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 6 8 WWE 2K24 - 9 The Sims 4: For Rent NEW 10 Sea of Stars Switch 72%, PS5 22%, PS4 3%, Xbox Series 3% 14 11 Grand Theft Auto V 11 12 Princess Peach: Showtime! 2 13 Stellar Blade 12 14 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 15 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13 16 Nintendo Switch Sports - 17 Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit - Remastered 27 18 Mario vs. Donkey Kong 19 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 16 20 Helldivers II 20 21 Bluey: The Videogame Switch 84%, PS5 7%, PS4 6%, Xbox Series 2% NEW 22 NHL 24 40 23 Star Wars Jedi: Survivor 28 24 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 35 25 Atomic Heart 31 26 Red Dead Redemption PS4 61%, Switch 39% 29 27 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1%, PS4 0% - 28 Batman Arkham Collection 25 29 Dark Souls Trilogy - 30 Red Dead Redemption 2 - 31 Madden NFL 24

- 32 F1 23

22 33

Elden Ring

18 34

Resident Evil 4

32 35

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition PS4 54%, Switch 24%, Xbox Series 21% - 36

Pokémon Violet

33 37

Super Mario Odyssey

24 38

Cyberpunk 2077

30 39

Mario Party Superstars

36 40

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Switch 45%, PS5 36%, PS4 11%, Xbox Series 8%

[Compiled by GfK]

< Last week's charts

Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.