After a short delay, the latest UK Charts are in, and despite its mixed reception, Endless Ocean Luminous has managed to crack the top 10 to land at, well, number 10.
In fact, there's been a bit of a shake up this week - likely due to retail sales on specific titles - as Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has managed to shoot all the way up to the top spot to beat out the likes of Stellar Blade and EA Sports FC 24.
Meanwhile, Sonic Superstars has also seen a healthy boost in sales to land at number 4, though the Switch version only accounted for 10% of its sales.
Other than that, it seems like it's business as usual for the UK, with some familiar faces making up the top 40 once again.
Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:
|Last Week
|This Week
|Game
|Platform Split
|
-
|1
|Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition
|
1
|2
|
Stellar Blade
|
12
|3
|
EA Sports FC 24
|PS5 55%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 3%
|
29
|4
|Sonic Superstars
|PS5 75%, Xbox 14%, Switch 10%, PS4 1%
|
2
|
5
|
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|
7
|
6
|
WWE 2K24
|
4
|
7
|
Super Mario Bros. Wonder
|
5
|8
|
Hogwarts Legacy
|Switch 40%, PS5 29%, PS4 17%, Xbox 9%
|
6
|9
|
Minecraft
|
NEW
|10
|
Endless Ocean Luminous
|
8
|11
|Princess Peach: Showtime!
|
9
|12
|
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
|
14
|13
|Nintendo Switch Sports
|
10
|14
|
Grand Theft Auto V
|
15
|15
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|
13
|16
|Helldivers II
|
24
|17
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition
|
18
|18
|
Resident Evil 4
|
16
|19
|
Marvel's Spider-Man 2
|
-
|20
|
Bluey: The Videogame
|
-
|21
|Pokémon Scarlet
|
23
|22
|
Elden Ring
|
3
|23
|Topspin 2K25
|
-
|24
|Cyberpunk 2077
|
-
|25
|
Dark Souls Trilogy
|
22
|26
|Dragon's Dogma II
|
33
|27
|
Mario vs. Donkey Kong
|
20
|28
|The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
|
27
|29
|Wreckfest
|PS5 99%, Switch 1%
|
30
|30
|
Mario Party Superstars
|
21
|31
|Red Dead Redemption
|PS4 60%, Switch 40%
|
35
|32
|Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition
|PS4 57%, Xbox 23%, Switch 20%
|
32
|33
|
Super Mario Odyssey
|
37
|34
|Atomic Heart
|
25
|35
|Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
|
40
|36
|Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Switch 45%, PS5 33%, PS4 13%, Xbox 9%
|
19
|37
|
The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition
|PC 89%, PS4 8%, Xbox 3%, Switch 1%
|
36
|38
|
Street Fighter 6
|
-
|39
|Saints Row
|
-
|40
|Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
[Compiled by GfK]
Did you pick up anything new this week? Let us know what you think of the latest charts in the comments below.
How is endless ocean luminous doing this well it was not very well advertised 💀
also why is cyberpunk at the top? strange
I assume Sonic Superstars had a big sale or something, since it’s that high.
this is one of those isms that cuts the other way in American English, as "just about" means "almost," here. as in, "did not crack the top ten."
it's hard for me to understand how it could be heard the other way but I enjoy noticing the differences 🙂✌️
also, good for endless ocean! I'm glad to see it on there at all, since it wont be most people's cup of tea. 👍
Nice to see Endless Ocean at least in the top 10 along with the usual... and surprisingly also Sonic Superstars - most likely because of a sale as @PikminMarioKirby pointed out and maybe specifically on PS5 based on the platform split!
@OctolingKing13
certain people were anticipating this game for a long time, some of my friends in particular. reviews arent everything! especially for people who enjoyed the last games in the series. 👍
I like Endless Ocean very much. It is just a chill game! Playing it mostly in random online sessions (with mostly people from japan) and it is perfect for calming down or playing while watching tv.
I bought it digitally, am enjoying the game.
@OctolingKing13 I will admit I didn't think it would make the top 10. The games not as good as the first two entries, but I'm still glad I picked it up. The Metacritic score of 63% is a fair score I would say. I'm hoping the online events prolong the value of it, we will see.
