After a short delay, the latest UK Charts are in, and despite its mixed reception, Endless Ocean Luminous has managed to crack the top 10 to land at, well, number 10.

In fact, there's been a bit of a shake up this week - likely due to retail sales on specific titles - as Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition has managed to shoot all the way up to the top spot to beat out the likes of Stellar Blade and EA Sports FC 24.

Meanwhile, Sonic Superstars has also seen a healthy boost in sales to land at number 4, though the Switch version only accounted for 10% of its sales.

Other than that, it seems like it's business as usual for the UK, with some familiar faces making up the top 40 once again.

Here's your look at this week's top 40 in full, with platform breakdowns for all of the titles available on other consoles alongside the Switch:

Last Week This Week Game Platform Split - 1 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition 1 2 Stellar Blade 12 3 EA Sports FC 24 PS5 55%, Switch 27%, PS4 14%, Xbox 3% 29 4 Sonic Superstars PS5 75%, Xbox 14%, Switch 10%, PS4 1% 2 5 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe 7 6 WWE 2K24 4 7 Super Mario Bros. Wonder 5 8 Hogwarts Legacy Switch 40%, PS5 29%, PS4 17%, Xbox 9% 6 9 Minecraft NEW 10 Endless Ocean Luminous 8 11 Princess Peach: Showtime! 9 12 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III 14 13 Nintendo Switch Sports 10 14 Grand Theft Auto V 15 15 Animal Crossing: New Horizons 13 16 Helldivers II 24 17 The Witcher III: Wild Hunt Complete Edition 18 18 Resident Evil 4 16 19 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 - 20 Bluey: The Videogame - 21 Pokémon Scarlet 23 22 Elden Ring 3 23 Topspin 2K25 - 24 Cyberpunk 2077 - 25 Dark Souls Trilogy 22 26 Dragon's Dogma II

33 27 Mario vs. Donkey Kong

20 28 The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom 27 29 Wreckfest PS5 99%, Switch 1% 30 30 Mario Party Superstars

21 31 Red Dead Redemption PS4 60%, Switch 40% 35 32 Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

PS4 57%, Xbox 23%, Switch 20% 32 33

Super Mario Odyssey

37 34

Atomic Heart

25 35

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

40 36

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Switch 45%, PS5 33%, PS4 13%, Xbox 9% 19 37

The Witcher III: Wild Hunt GOTY Edition PC 89%, PS4 8%, Xbox 3%, Switch 1% 36 38

Street Fighter 6

- 39

Saints Row

- 40

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor





[Compiled by GfK]

Did you pick up anything new this week?