Capcom has confirmed that the Resident Evil franchise has now sold a ridiculous 157 million units since the franchise's launch back in 1996.

Granted, we can't imagine a huge percentage of sales have come from the Switch, where several titles were sadly relegated to 'Cloud Versions', but it's still an impressive feat nonetheless.

This was revealed via Capcom's latest financial earnings report, which also confirmed that FY2024 brought the highest net sales and operating income in the company's history, totalling ¥152.4 billion (+21% yoy) and ¥57 billion (+12% yoy) respectively.

The company has also forecast continued growth for FY2025, specifying 12 consecutive years of operating growth. It has also clarified that the next year's results will be heavily weighted to the second half; so in other words, don't expect many major releases from Capcom in the next six months or so.

Capcom will, however, be releasing Monster Hunter Stories for the Switch on 14th June 2024, which will help contribute to the 100 million sales that the franchise has managed so far.

As for the company's other major franchises, Street Fighter has sold a total of 54 million units, Mega Man 41 million units, Devil May Cry 31 million units, Dead Rising 16 million units, and Dragon's Dogma 11 million units.