Following its recent financial report, Capcom has updated its list of 'Platinum Titles', or rather, the games that have sold over a million copies (thanks, Eurogamer).

As such, Resident Evil 2 (the remake, not the original) is now the best-selling entry in the entire Resident Evil franchise, reaching an incredibly impressive 12.6 million units.

And before you say anything, yes, it's on the Switch. It's a Cloud Version, mind you, so we can't imagine that this will have contributed massively towards the game's current lifetime sales, but still. It just about beats Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, which managed 12.4 million units sold. Both games arrived on the Switch as Cloud versions at the tail end of 2022.

Looking at other key titles in the franchise, Resident Evil 5 and 6 are currently sitting at 8.8 million units each, while Resident Evil Village is snapping at their heels at 8.3 millions units. Amusingly, the original release of Resident Evil 4 on GameCube is sitting at number 71 in the listing with just 1.6 million units sold. Obviously the game went on to sell many more on other platforms, but just imagine a world where it remained exclusive to GameCube... Yikes.