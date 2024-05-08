There have been plenty of requests for a physical release of Tomb Raider I-III Remastered on the Switch, but how would you feel about a hard copy of The Lara Croft Collection instead? With this in mind, Limited Run Games has announced it will be releasing a physical version of this particular package containing Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris on the Switch later this year.

There'll be a standard edition for $39.99 (estimated to ship in October) and a collector's edition available for $89.99 (estimated to ship in November), with pre-orders going live on 10th May 2024. The higher tier will come with a copy of the game, a special Trapezoid Box, acrylic standee, soundtrack, steelbook, and art prints.





Preview the collection today: pic.twitter.com/csNxnzDm91 Celebrate Lara’s 1990s roots with The Lara Croft Collection Collector’s Edition! Includes premium art cards, an OST, and an acrylic standee, all in a throwback trapezoid box!Preview the collection today: https://t.co/MpvCmlWCnP May 7, 2024

This news follows on from a recent Limited Run Games scandal, with the company caught shipping 3DO games on CD-Rs, and in response claimed it would "strive to do better" going forward. You can check out our sibling site Time Extension for the full details about this story. As for The Lara Croft Collection, you can learn more about it in our review here on Nintendo Life. In short, we thought it was a great double pack.