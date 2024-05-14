Throughout the lifespan of the Nintendo Switch, there has been all sorts of controversy surrounding Joy-Con controller drift.

As the generation winds down, it looks like "5 years of efforts" to sue Nintendo over "Joy-Con drift" issues have now come to an end. As highlighted by Game File reporter Stephen Totilo, the cases (Diaz vs. Nintendo and Carbajal vs. Nintendo) have both been called for dismissal.

"Two lawsuits over so-called Nintendo Switch Joy-Con drift are nearing their resolution, as Nintendo and the parents who brought the suits on behalf of their children have called for the cases’ dismissal."





Plaintiffs (parents/kids) and defendant (Nintendo) in the 2 main class action claims in the U.S., filed in 2019/20, agreed last week to call for their dismissal pic.twitter.com/DEJM76F9y9 NEW - 5 years of efforts to sue Nintendo over Joy-Con drift have all but ended with a whimperPlaintiffs (parents/kids) and defendant (Nintendo) in the 2 main class action claims in the U.S., filed in 2019/20, agreed last week to call for their dismissal https://t.co/dTLhP7Wzci May 13, 2024

Game File also mentions how a third case (Sanchez vs. Nintendo), which lasted for four years, was thrown away. No other details have been shared, but if there are any updates, we'll let you know.

Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa issued a formal apology about customer Joy-Con "troubles" in 2020, with the company offering free repairs in select locations.

It seems like Nintendo will finally be able to move on from this chapter, with company president Shuntaro Furukawa last week announcing Switch successor news was coming "within this fiscal year". One report suggested the new system could even feature magnetic Joy-Con.