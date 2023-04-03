Nintendo will now offer free repairs of faulty Joy-Con to Switch owners in the UK, European Economic Area, and Switzerland.
This is according to an update to the company's support page on its UK site (which appears to be reflected on other official sites across affected territories), which labels the now-infamous 'Joy-Con drift' as "responsiveness syndrome or so-called 'drifting'".
This change brings the company's policy in line with various other regions, including North America, Latin America, and France. The new policy also covers the same issues with Switch Lite.
Here is exactly what is stated on the Nintendo UK support page:
Until further notice, Nintendo will not charge you in the European Economic Area (EEA), UK and Switzerland for the repair of the responsiveness syndrome irrespective of whether this is caused by a defect or by wear and tear.
Nintendo takes great pride in creating high-quality and durable products and is continuously making improvements to them. Therefore and until further notice, Nintendo offers to consumers who purchased the respective product in the EEA, UK and Switzerland that repairs for responsiveness syndrome relating to control sticks will be conducted at no charge by official Nintendo repair centres. This applies even if the syndrome is caused by wear and tear and even if the 24-month manufacturer’s warranty provided by Nintendo has expired. The manufacturer's warranty does not affect any statutory rights which you may have under consumer protection legislation as the purchaser of goods. The benefits described here are in addition to those rights.
Nintendo notes that it reserves the right to refuse free repairs if it judges the fault to come from unofficial modification or a cause unrelated to the stick defect. However, assuming you are suffering from your common-or-garden Joy-Con drift, Switch owners in the territories above can now get them repaired free of charge.
The company has encountered criticism since early in the Switch's lifecycle concerning this widespread controller issue. Joy-Con drift is caused by wear to the mechanism in the analogue sticks which can cause false inputs to register, making gameplay frustrating at best and impossible at worst.
Nintendo has faced various legal challenges in different territories over the defect and instigated a policy in some regions whereby drifting Joy-Con would be repaired for free regardless of their warranty status. Increased pressure from consumer groups and the European Union to address the widespread issue has mounted, but until now Switch owners in the UK and Europe (outside France) have been unable to send their controllers for free repairs once the warranty period has expired.
Nintendo has previously said that wear of the analogue stick is "unavoidable", with hardware developers from the company comparing the mechanism to how car tires wear over time. A report from a former repairs supervisor in the US called the volume of Joy-Con controllers arriving for repair "very stressful".
We have reached out to Nintendo UK for comment on this policy change.
Are you a resident in any of the above countries who will be taking advantage of this policy change? Let us know below.
Comments (18)
This is nice and all, but I'm willing to bet anyone in the UK already had to buy themselves a new pair long before this became available, myself included, good to know future sets are covered though I guess.
Edit: the link to the site is broken, wanted to have a look to see if I could send of my OG Pikachu and Eevee pair, could you give me a heads up when it's working? thankyou
Yea i’ve bought more since. But I still have 2 that are broken. One of the Splatoon 2 Joycons out of the box was already screwed and Nintendo wanted to charge me for a repair - it didn’t make sense. But now finally I can get on that I guess…
Had a switch since christmas 2017 never had joy con drift am I the only one?
I thought they were doing this already? I sent mine off a few years ago and came back a week later with no charge! Maybe I was just lucky?
I thought they did this anyway?
Last year I sent my 2 sets of Launch Joy cons off for repair and they didn't charge me a penny for it.
Happy to say that they seem to be working fine since I got them back.
@TommiKinder
I think we just posted more or less the same comment a few seconds apart 🤣
I'm on my second pair at the moment. Thankfully the one i currently have seems to be immortal xD so i'll hold on to it for as long as i can. Looks like my country is included, that's nice to know just in case..
I have two pairs suffering. I’ll send them both in. Nice one.
@Member_the_game @TommiKinder were they in warranty though? I believe they had started doing in warranty U.K. ones before. They started by denying it was an issue and charging but went free if in Warranty. I think like most things you could get lucky for sure. I had two pairs that suffer from it and now will 100% send in knowing they will repair without running the gauntlet of getting lucky. Good to know they are doing a good job with repairs though.
As others have said, I'm almost certain they did this already. Myself and two friends have sent in joycons suffering drift out of warranty and all have been repaired free of charge. However, I don't think it was an "official" policy thing - when I asked someone at Nintendo about this, they completely denied it and said you have to pay for joycon drift repair
That reminds me I need to book in mine for the third time.
I do feel bad for the switch lite owners as you have to send in the entire thing to get something that should have been sorted out before release.
Nintendo UK has been doing this at their own discretion for a while now, if you got in contact they'd normally repair or replace them even if they were out of warranty.
However, it's good that this is now an official policy that they are publicly speaking about, hopefully makes more people aware of it.
@Stocksy
Mine definitely were not in warrenty. Both sets of Joy Cons were from 2017 when the Switch first launched.
It was last year some time when I sent them in so they were a good 5 years old
@Ali_Benji the same here I bought a spare set when I got my switch on launch day both are still working must just be lucky I guess
My day one Switch controllers still seem to be working fine. One had a bit of drift at one point but once I exercised it a biot it seemed to fix it. Trading in this month for the Zelda OLED. The original has served me well.
@Ali_Benji I was with you for the first 4 years but since had problems with my original joycon set and (more recently) my pro controller. Luckier than many by the sounds of it.
Literally threw mine in the bin about a month ago after getting replacement.
They say " better late than never " but seriously, it took 6 years for one of the biggest firm in this industry to react properly. I understand that they won't repair any problems caused by a customer, but everyone knows that the vast majority of the joycons will have these problems at one point. Nintendo never recognized this is a problem from the start of their conception.
