The Stardew Valley 1.6 update began its rollout on PC in March, with the creator at the time mentioning how the console versions would be coming "as soon as possible".

Now, in another update on the status of the console ports, Eric "ConcernedApe" Barone has revealed these versions require "extra work beyond the PC version" and he's doing "everything" within his power to get this update out the door for console and mobile platforms.

ConcernedApe: "I know that the console and mobile players are eager to play 1.6, and I am doing everything within my power to have the ports ready as soon as possible. The ports require extra work beyond the PC version. There is also another patch for PC underway which is mainly some bug fixes"

The PC version of Stardew has already received multiple 1.6 patches and is now officially up to Version 1.6.6. These patches have also added extra content like new mine layouts.

When Version 1.6 does launch on Switch and other console platforms, you can look forward to new content and features, visual improvements, multiplayer and quality-of-life changes, and much more.

