If you're obsessed with the farming and lifestyle sim Stardew Valley, you might be interested in getting your hands on "the official" cookbook by Eric 'ConcernedApe' Barone and author Ryan Novak.

Following ConcernedApe's announcement earlier this month, according to an Amazon listing it will be arriving in May 2024 for $28.00 USD, with pre-orders now available (you can even get a few dollars off if you buy it before release).

This official cookbook will feature "more than 50 delightful recipes" straight out of the game - allowing players to cook their way through each season with all sorts of mouthwatering dishes. Each recipe is accompanied by vibrant photography and original illustrations.

- In Spring, enjoy a delicious Complete Breakfast made with fresh early spring rhubarb, followed by a filling Farmer’s Lunch.

- In Summer, snack on tasty Crab Cakes and, as a dessert, the almost unanimously adored Pink Cake.

- In Fall, cozy up with some Pumpkin Soup and the Survival Burger.

- In Winter, warm up with the seasonal Roots Platter, Seafoam Pudding, or the ever-odd Strange Bun!

In related news, ConcernedApe recently provided an update about Version 1.6 of the game, mentioning how he's currently hard at work. When it does arrive, players can expect some new content including festivals, items and more. Check out our previous post for more information: