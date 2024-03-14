The Pokémon Company is no stranger to leaving hints about what's to come in their games. Normally, these are only noticed in retrospect and, as it turns out, Pokémon Scarlet and Violet appear to contain a nod towards the company's next title, Legends: Z-A (thanks, Eurogamer).

The tease in question was initially flagged on the r/PokemonZA Reddit by user KyleLaverre, who spotted some familiar text when exploring Levincia in Scarlet and Violet's Paldea region. You see, there's a sign at the front of a tall Levincian building which appears to use the same mysterious lettering as that seen in the opening of the Legends: Z-A reveal trailer.

Talking to a nearby NPC will reveal that the buildings are all owned by a "real estate firm called Paldea Realty," and let's not forget that Z-A currently seems to be all about an "Urban Redevelopment Plan" for Lumiose City. Hmm, certainly seems like it should add up.

We have added some pics below so you can see the lettering for yourself and check it out side-by-side with what we saw in the Z-A reveal:

It could be a complete coincidence, sure, but that lettering is just too similar to ignore. Might the Paldean construction company be helming the Kalos reconstruction project? Did everyone just use the same font? We'll have to wait until 2025 to find out (unless someone spots another teaser first, that is).