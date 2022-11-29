You might have heard the phrase "there's no such thing as too many books" before, but can the same also be applied to console controllers? Your answer may depend on your current living situation and, crucially, how much space you have in the house, but we reckon most would agree that an extra pad here and there is nothing to be sniffed at.

Given his experience in the video game industry, legendary developer Masahiro Sakurai will have undoubtedly ammassed quite the collection of controllers over the years, and to demonstrate, he's posted a pretty cool picture showcasing almost all of them.

Quick translation: "Too many pads in the house? (I found about 10 more after this)"

There's quite a range here, too. We've got a bunch of GameCube pads, Wii U Pro Controllers, Wii Remotes, Switch Pro Controllers, Xbox Elite pads, Xbox 360 pads, OG Xbox pads (no Dukes, though) Dualshock 3, 4, and 5 controllers, PS3 Move controllers, SNES pads, a Steam controller, a New Famicom pad, and a whole bunch of third-party controllers.

What we'd like to know, of course, is how your own collection compares to this! Do you own more or less than Sakurai? Is his collection child's play compared to your own? Share your controller collection in the comments below and let us know.