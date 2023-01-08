Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has tackled a hot topic in his latest YouTube upload - discussing the pros and cons of digital and physical game collections.
Sakurai admits he's "team digital all the way" and doesn't really consider himself to be a collector. Rather than focusing on the game's packaging, he prefers to hold onto the "experience" he has when playing these games. He also mentions how he no longer really has the space for a large physical game library and opts to keep things compact with folders and other storage solutions.
Here are the apparent 'pros' of each, according to Sakurai's latest video:
Physical - Pros
- Can keep it forever
- Less data to install
- Collectible
- You don't need a point card/credit card to buy
Digital - Pros
- Instant purchase
- Always in stock
- No need to go to the store
- It doesn't require shelf space
Comments (31)
Having a PC made me much more accustomed to being digital only on my consoles too. Obviously, I see the downsides to it too, but ultimately I like the convenience.
For the people who claim that physical media is superior, nope, it's not perfect:
For personal use, physical games still have a lot of advantages over digital games, but they aren't a godsend, and neither physical or digital media are good for videogame preservation, the only option is piracy.
I’m both. If it’s a game I really want, I get it physical, or sometimes just for the heck of it, but I get a good amount of them digitally, because of sales and some special editions that they don’t make physical, in my opinion there both great option, just depends on what the person prefers, minds doesn’t mind, etc.
But Tendo games are tastey
Physical, as a family of four, it's just easier for us, when it comes to playing Switch games.
i'm entirely digital, on both my Switch and my Series X. i like having everything tied to my account, all in one place. i like browsing the digital store fronts and not having to go to the store or worry about stock, etc.
but the biggest reason? i'm an idiot, and trade/sell physical games when i'm done with them or need extra cash. so if i buy them digitally, i literally can't get rid of them. so my collection, altho it's digital, is persistent, and does not get smaller due to my impulsiveness or brokeness.
I like both — it’s great not having to handle cartridges and switch them out for different games. but physical takes less storage on my SD, has a sense of permanent ownership, and I can lend it to other people to play or sell it if I don’t want it anymore.
You're Dead To Me Sakurai!
“Always in stock” laughs in Mario 3D All-Stars
I like both. I usually play digital and collect physical. Its nice to have physical as a backup for the day Nintendo shuts down the switch shop. Sadly most games these days are so buggy you need digital downloads just to make them work.
If “less data to install” is a significant Pro than “no need to change cartridges” and “instant switch to a different game” are too.
I prefer physical unless it’s cheaper digitally
While I love physical, another pro of digital is not having to switch out cartridges/discs.
Depends on system and game. For cartridge based systems I’ll always go physical. Eventually with stuff like the switch I hope to do what I did with my GBA collection, rip a copy of the game from my cart to have a backup and load everything to an SD card on my everdrive and be able to play them all without swapping carts.
I like buying physical because it looks cool on a shelf, but it seriously does not matter. Spend your money how you want to. I’ve come to grips with the fact that physical media will eventually die, so acting like digital is the spawn of Satan is just petty. There are other, more important things to worry about.
For games I'm really expecting to be great, or ones with big file sizes, I go physical. Otherwise, digital's fine.
No. The software must be also available for download after purchase because you also bought a license. Nya. Even if i paid extra for this service.
@Lony85 it is, unless it’s multiplayer games like Mario Kart, since each digital purchase can be played at the same time by 2 accounts, while you’d need one cartridge for each Switch.
I’m kinda indifferent. Each is good in their own right.
Physical whenever I can. Makes it easier for the kids to share. Also, I can sell the game when I am done.
Personally I’m more of a physical guy but I can understand the point of digital games. (I really want rhythm thief physically but the prices for the English version online are flat out ridiculous so I’m stuck buying it digitally)
You ever try to resell a digital game?
Physical games rules !
Let's get physical, physical. 🤟
Smart man. Nobody needs all that plastic.
I'm physical all the way. I understand the convenience of digital, and I'm not against it because I have a subscription to Game Pass & PS Plus Premium. It's sad to think that the next gen of consoles will probably be all digital 😕
I almost entirely buy digital. I basically only buy physical when it's substantially cheaper.
I was a physical holdout for a long time, but at some point I gave into the convenience and space saving benefits of going digital. I’ll still pick up physical copies of games I really want, but I’d say 95% of my purchases are digital these days.
I don't like my games disappearing so physical. I have a near perfect condition Vita, and when I got it I was very excited to play Duke Nukem: Megaton Edition on it. I didn't realu,e that the game had been pulled by Gearbox when they released the World Tour edition. I also despise that the promise of an all-digital future was full of publishers swearing up and down that it would mean more affordable games. No shipping, shelf space, plastic, warehouse etc costs and the cost of games just went up.
I'm a sucker for special editions and steel book pre-orders. I do enjoy owning the physical cartridge, and not having to take up a chunk of gigs. Buuuut....
The convenience of loading it up without having to swap out cartridges, especially when playing away from home, is a HUGE benefit.
I got Splatoon 3 digitally, because I knew it would be the type of game I'd load up for a quick round here and there. I sort of regret not getting MK8/Smash/BotW digital.
Then there's games like Metroid Dread and Fire Emblem Three Houses. I'll play them obsessively, and even do post game content, then put it away until I get the random itch to revisit it down the road. Those games are perfect for physical.
I prefer digital, but physical for me is something I do for singleplayer experiences, so when I'm done, I don't have to put the cart back in. If I buy a digital game, it's something meant for me to just open for a little while and play to pass the time. Not even for progression's sake, I'm just exploring a Minecraft world in Creative, I'm just doing repeated Endurance runs in Puyo Puyo Tetris for the heck of it.
I've noticed that for certain games I got physically like Splatoon and Pokemon, the cart stays inside, that's just its home now for the next 500+ hours. Unless I decide to switch it out, of course.
I wonder if i’ll be able to play my digital Switch games on Switch 2?
