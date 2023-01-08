Super Smash Bros. Ultimate creator Masahiro Sakurai has tackled a hot topic in his latest YouTube upload - discussing the pros and cons of digital and physical game collections.

Sakurai admits he's "team digital all the way" and doesn't really consider himself to be a collector. Rather than focusing on the game's packaging, he prefers to hold onto the "experience" he has when playing these games. He also mentions how he no longer really has the space for a large physical game library and opts to keep things compact with folders and other storage solutions.

Here are the apparent 'pros' of each, according to Sakurai's latest video:

Physical - Pros

Can keep it forever

Less data to install

Collectible

You don't need a point card/credit card to buy

Digital - Pros

Instant purchase

Always in stock

No need to go to the store

It doesn't require shelf space

Tell us - what team are you on nowadays? Vote in our poll and leave a comment below.