Nintendo's New York store has announced that its 'gaming wall' will be undergoing some renovations and will be unavailable from 7th May to 9th May 2024.

Now, this isn't normally something we'd make a fuss over, but we feel somewhat compelled to try and quell the hype that seems to be surrounding the announcement over on X.

You see, with excitement for the 'Switch 2' at an all-time high at the moment (particularly now that Nintendo itself has publicly acknowledeged its existence), many are concluding that the store renovations in New York are directly linked to the upcoming console.

Well, no, they're not... probably. Some have, quite understandably, misread the dates in the announcement, assuming that the renovations would be happening from July to September. If this were the case, then sure, we could understand folks coming to such a conclusion.

However, since the renovations are only taking place over a couple of days in May, we think it's highly (highly) unlikely that they're anything to do with the Switch 2. Since Nintendo has also confirmed that no mention of the console would be made at an upcoming Direct in June, we'd wager the renovations are nothing more than just a basic spruce-up.

It's an exciting time for Nintendo fans, there's no doubt about that. But let's all take a breath and be sure to look and any and all communication from Nintendo carefully and with a small dose of scepticism.

When Nintendo wants the world to know about Switch 2, you'd best believe it'll be shouting it from the rooftops.