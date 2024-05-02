The Switch might be in its twilight years, but it's still churning out new releases every month. Circana (formerly NPD) has now revealed its March 2024 sales data for the US market and it provides a look at how Nintendo is performing so far this year.

As highlighted by Circana's executive director and video game industry analyst Mat Piscatella, Princess Peach: Showtime! was the best-selling game of the month on the Switch. with the Atlus title Unicorn Overlord placing second and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe holding third spot. Mario vs. Donkey Kong also dropped to fifth place compared to the previous month.

Across all platforms in March 2024, the best-selling game was Capcom's new release Dragon's Dogma 2. Helldivers 2 dropped down to second and MLB: The Show 24 debuted in third. Princess Peach was in sixth spot, Unicorn Overlord managed was eighth and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe also featured.

Piscatella has also provided an update on hardware sales in the US. Switch spending declined year-on-year and hardware spending in the first quarter of 2024 compared to last year was down:

"February video game hardware spending fell 32% when compared to a year ago, to $391 million. PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Switch spending each declined a minimum of 30% year-on-year. Hardware spending finished the first quarter down 24% versus the first quarter of 2023. "PlayStation 5 led the hardware market in unit and dollar sales during both March and the first quarter. Nintendo Switch once again finished 2nd in unit sales across both time periods while Xbox Series ranked 2nd in dollars."

If you haven't tried out Princess Peach: Showtime! on the Switch yet, you can download a demo from the eShop or check out our review. This latest sales update follows the same title topping the Japanese charts multiple weeks in a row.