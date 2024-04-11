We are back, back, back with a fresh look at the Japanese gaming charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and Nintendo's latest is once again at the top of the ladder.

Yep, Princess Peach: Showtime! is ruling over the competition for the third week in a row, with an additional 19,612 units keeping it in pole position. If you think those numbers look a little low... well, they kinda are.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has sped back into second place, putting up an impressive 13,055 sales this week (let's all remember that this game is seven years old by this point). There are no new appearances in the latest charts, with familiar faces like Minecraft, Nintendo Switch Sports and Animal Crossing: New Horizons filling out the rest of the top ten.

Here's your look at this week's chart in full:

[NSW] Princess Peach: Showtime! (Nintendo, 03/22/24) – 19,612 (124,432) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 13,055 (5,781,663) [PS5] Rise of the Ronin (SIE, 03/22/24) – 12,080 (96,865) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 9,898 (1,813,645) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 7,464 (3,491,021) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,569 (4,270,899) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 6,497 (1,306,180) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 6,189 (1,029,313) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 6,110 (7,735,293) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,507 (5,481,777)

Over on hardware, the Switch OLED once again takes a dominant lead over the PS5, with an additional 55,386 sales compared to Sony's 20,269. Combining the consoles' SKUs paints a familiar picture too, with the Switch OLED, Lite and standard models combining for 71,942 units sold and the PS5 digital and standard editions totalling 24,976.

Be sure to spare a thought for our fallen brother, the New 2DS LL, too, which has dropped off the sales charts this week. Recent numbers hadn't been impressive for the Nintendo dual-screen, but we're sad to see it go nonetheless.

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 55,386 (7,014,166) PlayStation 5 – 20,269 (4,733,271) Switch Lite – 9,188 (5,802,893) Switch – 7,368 (19,763,280) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,707 (751,268) Xbox Series X – 1,443 (264,117) Xbox Series S – 670 (307,116) PlayStation 4 – 107 (7,925,446)

What do you make of this week's Japanese charts? Let us know in the comments.