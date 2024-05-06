Ah, Super Monkey Ball... Since its debut back in 2001, Sega's platforming, puzzle-solving, party extravaganza has had its ups and downs over the years, but has nevertheless remained a firm favourite with gamers - particularly those with a certain proclivity for Nintendo consoles.
In fact, Super Monkey Ball has shown up on pretty much every Nintendo platform bar the Wii U (pause for tiny violin) since its inception, making it almost as synonymous with The Big N as franchises like Animal Crossing, Mario Party, and — bizarre as it may be — Sonic the Hedgehog.
With each new entry in the series, however, it's kind of felt like with every step forward that Sega has managed to achieve, there's been another step back to follow. The upcoming Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble got us thinking about the series and where this particular ball will land compared to the rest.
So with that in mind, we thought it's high time we let you fine folks determine which Super Monkey Ball games are the best of the best (on Nintendo consoles). If you've taken part in one of our previous ranked-list polls, then you'll know the drill: simply scroll down and add a rating from 1 - 10 for each title you've played. We'll then publish the results in a future article.
Remember: The full ranking is created from each game's User Rating and will be subject to real-time change, even after publication. If you've previously rated these games in our database, thank you! If not, you can add your score to the game at any time, present or future, and it will still count and influence the order in the article once it's published.
Rate each Super Monkey Ball game you've played:
Click the stars below to rate out of 10 each Super Monkey Ball game you've played on Nintendo systems:
Thanks for rating your favourites — and give us a shout if you think there's anything missing.
We'll be revealing the results in due course, but remember: much like our platform Top 50s, the list will be fluid, so even if you miss out on voting before the results are revealed, you can still influence the ranking after publication.
Comments 8
I played a Monkey Ball game ONCE, and it was an arcade game in a Chuck E. Cheese's.
This isnt a poll, it's clickbait to try to get users to engage with your user review system.
If it were a poll, I'd have answered Monkey Ball 1, followed very closely by Monkey Ball 2.
edit - it's also not a "rank-choice" poll, as the article implies.
edit 2 - I also think these efforts contaminate the user scores generally, because you are inviting people to give 10s and 0s based on influencing the meaningless listicle, rather than give a considered and honest score based in their actual feelings. once I realized this, I stopped reviewing games on here because what's the point if they are going to be abused for content. just my 2 cents.
@Kirbyo Funny enough, that is "Monkey Ball", the very first game in the series, with a banana joystick.
The first two GC games are the fan favorites, and for good reasons. I just wish the fanbase was a bit more open-minded, they HATE everything after SMB2.
@MirrorFate2 So, I never played any of the games after SMB2, but I seem to recall a common complaint about the later games is that they don't use real physics anymore, or the physics are janky in some way? What is the primary complaint about those games?
1. mania, switch
2. deluxe, ps2
3. sakura, android
@MirrorFate2 Which games do you think are still worth playing after the first 2? I own 3D (late eShop purchase I probably shouldn't have bothered making but I was basically picking up everything I'd come close to getting beforehand) and Banana Mania, but I have family members who own the second game and played it growing up. I'm not a huge fan or anything, but Banana Rumble looks incredibly promising, addressing the issues people had with Mania (even including deadzone adjustment options in the settings based on feedback), increasing the production values (actual animated cutscenes are back), and adopting an approach to level design that appears to be modeled after the first 2 games while incorporating some different gimmicks like boost pads and gears.
I really liked Super Monkey Ball 1 and 2 on Game Cube.
Bought Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania for Switch which includes both, but somehow it was not the same.
Had not played the Game Cube games in years though so can’t really say how they compare. Read the controls are not exactly the same.
Keeping an eye on Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble, will get it if it does well in the reviews.
@-wc- my guy they just wanna know if you like monkey ball or not so they can make a fun little ranking, it is not that deep.
Tap here to load 8 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...