After a brief MAR10 Day update, we now know that Luigi's Mansion 2 HD will be bringing the scares to Switch on 27th June. What's more, we also now know what to expect from the game's box art.

Yep, Nintendo has revealed a first look at the cover for the upcoming game and anyone who played the original Luigi's Mansion 2 (or 'Dark Moon' for those in North America) will find very few surprises here.

The new design (found below) is almost identical to its OG 3DS counterpart. Luigi still peaks in from the right with a nervous look on his face, while a Boo plays havoc in the mansion behind him. In fact, aside from the obvious aspect ratio change, the only real difference here is that Luigi no longer peers out from behind the 3DS logo art and now opts for a door for protection instead.

You can find the Switch cover (and the 3DS original, for comparison) below.

Are you ready for a spooky summer full of paranormal puzzles? Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD comes to #NintendoSwitch 27/06! pic.twitter.com/QR8WHTKyft March 11, 2024

