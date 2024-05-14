Capcom's Monster Hunter series has become one of its biggest franchises over the past two decades and in the latest sales update, the "worldwide cumulative sales" of the series have now surpassed 100 million units.

As part of this milestone, Capcom has released some interesting data noting how Monster Hunter World (2018) has "consecutively sold over 1 million units each year" since its is release. with sales now topping 25 million.

As for Monster Hunter Rise, which originally started out as a Switch exclusive, its sales have now surpassed 15 million units, with the DLC Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak topping 8 million units. Both have sold 2 million units per year since being released.





Here’s to all of our hunters who safeguard Kamura and clash with the Qurio! We’re excited to share that Monster Hunter Rise and #Sunbreak have now sold more than 15 million and 8 million units worldwide!Here’s to all of our hunters who safeguard Kamura and clash with the Qurio! pic.twitter.com/89CCKmwZQa May 14, 2024

Capcom recently revealed its next major entry in the series - Monster Hunter Wilds. It's due out in 2025, but there's no mention of a Nintendo platform. The 3DS title Monster Hunter Stories will also be making a return on Switch next month.