Capcom has just held part two of its 'highlights' broadcast and to send off the show, it shared an update about the recently announced title Monster Hunter Stories for Nintendo Switch.

In a new trailer, it was revealed this remastered version of the 3DS title would be returning later this year on 14th June 2024. If you pre-order the game, you'll get access to 'King' and 'Queen' Navirou Outfits. You can also gain one extra outfit (Mahana Rider) if you have save data for the second game on Switch.





👉 https://t.co/z3nv69H09T#MHStories pic.twitter.com/ingxxpNjW1 Monster Hunter Stories arrives on Nintendo Switch, PC, and PS4 on June 14! Become a Monster Rider and hatch, raise, and battle with monsties in this RPG adventure. Including content released only in Japan, refined graphics, & more! March 11, 2024

This new remastered release will be fully voiced and includes a Museum mode, where players can view over 200 pieces of concept art and listen to some additional BGM.

In some related news, Capcom announced it would be bringing the Switch console exclusive Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin to the PlayStation 4 this June. Capcom plans to make both games available for purchase in a "special set" as well for both Switch and PlayStation.

Capcom's official Monster Hunter website has also confirmed a physical Switch version of Monster Hunter Stories will be released alongside the digital version on 14th June 2024 in the US.