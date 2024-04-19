It was right at the end of 2023 that Universal Studios announced the opening date for its Donkey Kong Country park at Super Nintendo World Japan. It was supposed to be this Spring (any day now, we would assume), but instead, the studio has announced that the opening has been pushed back to "late 2024".

The delay was announced by Universal Studios Japan on Twitter, with the notice giving no indication of why the opening had been delayed, but confirming that more details would be coming in the future when they are ready.

You can find a translation (via Google) of the official announcement below followed by the tweet itself.

Donkey Kong Country, which was previously scheduled to open in spring 2024, has been changed to late 2024. We apologize for any inconvenience caused to those who have been waiting. We will announce the opening date and other details as soon as they are decided.

【お知らせ】



「2024年春開業」と

お知らせしておりました

「ドンキーコング・カントリー」は

オープン時期を「2024年後半」に

変更します。



お待ちいただいております皆さまには

ご迷惑をおかけしますことを

お詫びいたします。



なお、開業日等詳細が決まり次第

お知らせします。 — ユニバーサル・スタジオ・ジャパン公式 (@USJ_Official) April 19, 2024

It's strange to hear a delay this late on, especially after things were looking so close to completion in recent footage. That said, when we're dealing with rollercoasters that will literally send you off the rails, we'd rather see things pushed back for another safety check or two.