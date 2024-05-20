After being released earlier this month, Endless Ocean: Luminous has finally received its first major update.

Launching yesterday (19th May), the new update brings things up to ver. 1.0.1. Its mission: to iron out any creases that Nintendo and developer Arika have spotted during the game's launch period.

The largest of these 'creases' was a bug that prevented players from completing 'Mystery Board No. 55,' an issue that Nintendo acknowledged earlier this month. There is a handful of other tweaks besides this, all of which aim to make for "a more pleasant gaming experience".

The patch notes aren't all that long for this first update. They were initially shared on Nintendo Support, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.

Endless Ocean: Luminous Ver. 1.0.1 (Released 19th May 2024)