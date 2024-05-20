After being released earlier this month, Endless Ocean: Luminous has finally received its first major update.
Launching yesterday (19th May), the new update brings things up to ver. 1.0.1. Its mission: to iron out any creases that Nintendo and developer Arika have spotted during the game's launch period.
The largest of these 'creases' was a bug that prevented players from completing 'Mystery Board No. 55,' an issue that Nintendo acknowledged earlier this month. There is a handful of other tweaks besides this, all of which aim to make for "a more pleasant gaming experience".
The patch notes aren't all that long for this first update. They were initially shared on Nintendo Support, and we have gathered them together for you to check out below.
Endless Ocean: Luminous Ver. 1.0.1 (Released 19th May 2024)
- There was a bug that sometimes prevented players from completing No. 55 on the Mystery Board. We’ve now fixed this bug, and if you obtain the “Squire’s Memoir” in a bottle, a treasure chest containing the “Caduceus” salvage will correctly appear in the location mentioned in the note.
- If you have already completed Mystery Board No. 55, an open treasure chest will appear. You can still obtain "Caduceus" by salvaging it from other locations, but in that case, Mystery Board No. 55 will not be completed.
- The camera direction displayed on the map and the orange circle for biometric signs are now easier to see.
- The orange circle will continue to be displayed for as long as the UML is present.
- Other adjustments and bug fixes have been made to make for a more pleasant gaming experience.