The new release Endless Ocean: Luminous was released on the Switch last week and it seems there's a pesky buy in the game. It's been enough of a problem for Nintendo to issue a response on social media.

Basically this glitch makes it "impossible to unlock 55 on the Mystery Board". You can tell if you're game is in a glitched state if this is not unlocked and you have obtained "Caduceus" (thanks, OatmealDome). Fortunately, this bug will be addressed in an update at the end of the month on 31st May 2024:





Although we've enjoyed our time with Endless Ocean, we couldn't help but feel the game felt a bit shallow. Still, if you're interested - Nintendo will be hosting regular in-game events supporting up to 30 players online, with the first event starting this weekend.