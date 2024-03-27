With Princess Peach: Showtime! now available on the Switch, Nintendo is beginning to turn its focus to the return of Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. Ahead of its release in May, it's been sharing pre-order details and other information.
Now, to add to this, it's released a two-minute story trailer and although there's no gameplay footage, it seems to have got fans quite excited. As noted by many who played the original GameCube release, this storybook has now been animated. Here's a comparison, courtesy of 'PJiggles' on social media:
The excitement for the return of The Thousand-Year Door is already showing with the game topping the charts on Amazon's best-sellers list and other websites as pre-orders for the game sell out. Nintendo is also offering a bunch of pre-order goodies including one bundle where you can get an entire "buildable battle stage".