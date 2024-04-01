Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

We loved Vanillaware's stunning tactical RPG Unicorn Overlord when it marched onto Switch last month and it looks like quite a few others did too as Atlus has announced that the game has now sold over 500,000 copies worldwide.

Revealed in an updated accolades trailer (only available in Japanese, for the time being) Alain and co. might still be a little way off hitting the big one milly, but the 500K figure is nothing to be scoffed at — particularly for a new IP in a genre that often proves as divisive as tactical RPGs. On the Atlus website, the publisher expressed its "deepest gratitude" to all those who have supported the project up to this point.

It should be noted that this sales figure appears to account for all platforms on which the game is available. That said, we have seen the Switch take the lion's share of the RPG's sales here in the UK, so there's no doubt that the Nintendo hybrid has been a key player in its success.

In our 9/10 review, we waxed lyrically about Unicorn Overlord's charming characters and challenging combat, feeling that the experience was only slightly let down by a somewhat predictable storyline.

Whether this means that we can expect more Unicorn Overlord action in the future remains to be seen. Let's not forget that Vanillaware's 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim surpassed one million sales last year and it doesn't look like we're any closer to '14 Sentinels' just yet...