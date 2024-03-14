We're back with another look at the latest Japanese charts from Famitsu (via Gematsu) and once again, the ranking is overpowered by a new RPG.

Yes, after enjoying a week in the spotlight last time, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth has made way for Vanillaware's Unicorn Overlord which tops this week's chart on Switch, lands in third on PS5 and in eighth on PS4.

In fact, the latest tactical RPG has been performing so well that Atlus has started advising customers in Japan to consider buying the game digitally rather than physically as boxed copies continue to sell out (thanks, VGC). Talk about popular, huh?

The Japan-exclusive Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise is another new entry this week, taking fourth place with 14,128 sales and pushing Nintendo's latest, Mario vs. Donkey Kong, down to fifth.

Here's your look at this week's top ten in full:

[NSW] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 40,991 (New) [PS5] Final Fantasy VII Rebirth (Square Enix, 02/29/24) – 24,482 (287,138) [PS5] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 24,398 (New) [NSW] Fitness Boxing feat. Hatsune Miku: Isshoni Exercise (Imagineer, 03/07/24) – 14,128 (New) [NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 13,238 (116,761) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 11,669 (5,739,869) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 11,417 (1,779,209) [PS4] Unicorn Overlord (ATLUS, 03/08/24) – 8,797 (New) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 7,053 (1,006,010) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 6,460 (4,246,168)

It looks like all of those game sales have helped Switch hardware too. The OLED model is Japan's best-selling console this week, with an additional 50,240 units putting it ahead of Sony's PS5 which had 34,799 sales.

Combining the consoles' SKUs leans things even further in Nintendo's favour. The Standard, Lite and OLED Switches put up a combined total of 65,898 units this week while the two PS5 models come together for 39,064.

And, of course, we can't not shout out the New 2DS LL which is still chugging along with another 14 sales this week. Keep it up, little guy!

Here's your look at this week's hardware chart:

Switch OLED Model – 50,240 (6,838,219) PlayStation 5 – 34,799 (4,647,882) Switch Lite – 10,762 (5,770,240) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 4,265 (736,531) Switch – 4,896 (19,738,694) Xbox Series X – 2,290 (259,961) PlayStation 4 – 1,816 (7,923,822) Xbox Series S – 1,456 (304,927) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,879)

