Ahead of the Contra crossover on 9th May, Vampire Survivors has rolled out a brand new free 'Laborratory Update' on the Switch today.

As you can see in the trailer above, it's jokingly teased as the game's first 'AAAA' update - with all sorts of "industry-defining innovations" such as running animations, "mind-blowing" train physics, door kicking, and even go-cart racing! Here's the full rundown:

"New free update Laborratory just surprise dropped:Our most ambitious AAAA update yet, Immersive DOOR opening, Train mechanics (world premiere), Genre defining cart-racing, 7 achievements, 3 weapons, new stage & character"





You can get a more comprehensive breakdown of this latest update on the game's official Steam Page.

As noted, there's also a new character, new weapons, and a new bonus stage to unlock. The same page has gone into detail about the upcoming Operation Guns DLC. You can find out more about this next update in our previous post: