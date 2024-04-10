Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 763k

Vampire Survivors is getting even more DLC on 9th May, but this one's particularly exciting, as it's teaming up with legendary Konami franchise Contra.

In Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, you'll be rescuing the President’s cousin’s sister’s dog from Red Falcon. Many classic Contra characters (even Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps) and weapons are entering the fray, and developer Poncle also promises a difficulty curve reminiscent of the arcade classic but blended with that roguelike gameplay from Vampire Survivors you know and love.

With 20 new weapons (including evolutions) and new stages to play through, it's time to jump back on the Vampire Survivors train once again. Or stay on it if you're anything like us and still playing it.

And look, with Poncle and Konami teaming up, surely Castlevania DLC is coming? Pretty pleeeaaaase.

The Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC launches on Switch on 9th May. Will you be running and gunning through hordes of undead foes next month? Shoot your comments down below.