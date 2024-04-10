Vampire Survivors is getting even more DLC on 9th May, but this one's particularly exciting, as it's teaming up with legendary Konami franchise Contra.
In Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns, you'll be rescuing the President’s cousin’s sister’s dog from Red Falcon. Many classic Contra characters (even Brad Fang from Contra: Hard Corps) and weapons are entering the fray, and developer Poncle also promises a difficulty curve reminiscent of the arcade classic but blended with that roguelike gameplay from Vampire Survivors you know and love.
With 20 new weapons (including evolutions) and new stages to play through, it's time to jump back on the Vampire Survivors train once again. Or stay on it if you're anything like us and still playing it.
And look, with Poncle and Konami teaming up, surely Castlevania DLC is coming? Pretty pleeeaaaase.
The Vampire Survivors: Operation Guns DLC launches on Switch on 9th May. Will you be running and gunning through hordes of undead foes next month? Shoot your comments down below.
Comments 6
Holding out on a physical release for this. Loved it during the game trial.
Man, i was never gonna play this again, but for Contra…
Back in the saddle May 9th!
Also, i thought the Castlevania DLC was built into the game already…
@Diogmites you probably were thinking of Dead Cells.
Oh man I can't wait for this! Vampire Survivors is so so good.
Also, Castlevania dlc? This game is so Castlevania already, I'm not sure what else they'd do!
Anyway, I'm all for whatever they give us!
@anoyonmus They were making a joke
This game just keeps getting better and better!!!
Tap here to load 6 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...