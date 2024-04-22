Vanillaware and Atlus have announced an upcoming patch for Unicorn Overlord, bringing some welcome bug fixes and improvements to the tactical RPG (thanks, Nintendo Everything).

Although the Ver 1.04 patch is out now for PS5 and PS4, the Switch version is currently subject to approval from Nintendo. Hopefully we won't have to wait too long until it's live, but for now, let's take a look at what's in store (Google translated):

Bug Fixes

- Fixed a bug that could occur under certain conditions.



Additional functions

- We have added a function to select by unit in the unit list.

- We have added items that can be set as an option.

- So that you can try again about the stage that appears if you meet certain conditions.



Function improvement

- We have improved the display information on unit organization and battle screens.

- We have improved the sorting function on various screens.

- We have adjusted the parameter change when equipped with multiple weapons and shields upwards.

- In addition, we improved the system and improved the operation stability.

Unicorn Overlord launched last month on 8th March, 2024 and was well received a positive score of 9/10 from yours truly, in which we praised the deep and rich gameplay, the stunning visuals and music, the great cast of characters, and more.

We'll be sure to update you once the update is live.